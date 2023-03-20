People Are Liking Andre Warhurst ‘Love & Mercy’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne singer songwriter Andre Warhurst has almost clocked up 100000 views of his new song ‘Love & Mercy’ ahead of his debut album released on May 12.

‘Love & Mercy’ is the second single previewing the album ‘This Is Andre Warhurst’. The video features animation by Leigh Young.

“For me, the theme to ‘Love & Mercy’ centers around ‘searching’,” says Warhurst. “It’s two people (lovers) hatching a plan and committing to getting lost in the city lights. Fueled on a ‘cross your heart, and look me in the eye’ sentiment, it’s about matters of the heart and taking that risk on someone.”

Andre is the brother of ABC’s ‘Spicks and Specks’ team leader Myf Warhurst. His brother Kit Warhurst is from Melbourne band Rocket Science. Andre and Kit had the Melbourne band Manic Suede in the 1990s. That scored then a spot on The Big Day Out in 1996.

Andre played on ‘Move On’ on the debut album for Jet ‘Get Born’. He is also the guitarist for Chris Cheney’s solo band.

