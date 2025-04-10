Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard Release ‘Gangsters’ - Noise11.com

Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard have a new track ‘Gangsters’ ahead of an album ‘Tall Tales’ due May 9 2025.

Yorke, of course, is from Radiohead. Pritchard has been part of the UK electronic scene since the 90s with Reload, Link and Global Communication. Pritchard remixed Radiohead’s ‘Bloom’ in 2011.

The day before the album on 9 May. The day prior in UK cinemas fans can hear the album with a backdrop of video from commercial artist Jonathan Zawada.

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke

Tall Tales

Warp Records

A Fake in a Faker’s World

Ice Shelf

Bugging Out Again

Back in the Game

White Cliffs

The Spirit

Gangsters

This Conversation is Missing Your Voice

Tall Tales

Happy Days

The Men Who Dance In Stags’ Heads

Wandering Genie

