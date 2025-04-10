Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard Release ‘Gangsters’ - Noise11.com

Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard have a new track ‘Gangsters’ ahead of an album ‘Tall Tales’ due May 9 2025.
Yorke, of course, is from Radiohead. Pritchard has been part of the UK electronic scene since the 90s with Reload, Link and Global Communication. Pritchard remixed Radiohead’s ‘Bloom’ in 2011.
The day before the album on 9 May. The day prior in UK cinemas fans can hear the album with a backdrop of video from commercial artist Jonathan Zawada.
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke
Tall Tales
Warp Records
A Fake in a Faker’s World
Ice Shelf
Bugging Out Again
Back in the Game
White Cliffs
The Spirit
Gangsters
This Conversation is Missing Your Voice
Tall Tales
Happy Days
The Men Who Dance In Stags’ Heads
Wandering Genie
