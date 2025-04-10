 Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard Release ‘Gangsters’ - Noise11.com
Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke by Jonathan Zawada

Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke by Jonathan Zawada

Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard Release ‘Gangsters’

by Paul Cashmere on April 10, 2025

in News

Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard have a new track ‘Gangsters’ ahead of an album ‘Tall Tales’ due May 9 2025.

Yorke, of course, is from Radiohead. Pritchard has been part of the UK electronic scene since the 90s with Reload, Link and Global Communication. Pritchard remixed Radiohead’s ‘Bloom’ in 2011.

The day before the album on 9 May. The day prior in UK cinemas fans can hear the album with a backdrop of video from commercial artist Jonathan Zawada.

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke 
Tall Tales 
Warp Records
A Fake in a Faker’s World 
Ice Shelf 
Bugging Out Again 
Back in the Game 
White Cliffs 
The Spirit 
Gangsters 
This Conversation is Missing Your Voice 
Tall Tales 
Happy Days 
The Men Who Dance In Stags’ Heads 
Wandering Genie

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cam Muncey and the Delusions of Grandeur
Jet’s Cam Muncey Reveals Solo Project Cam Muncey & The Delusions Of Grandeur

Jet lead guitarist Cam Muncey has announced his solo project Cam Muncey & The Delusions of Grandeur and impending solo album.

1 day ago
The Speaker Wars
Stan Lynch Recalls Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Backing Bob Dylan In Australia

In 1986 Bob Dylan toured Australia with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers as his backing band.

2 days ago
Lexi Jones single cover
David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi Jones Shares First Songs ‘Along The Road’ and ‘The Edge’

David Bowie’s 24-year old daughter Lexi Jones is following her father’s career with her first songs ‘Along The Road’ and ‘The Edge’ over the weekend.

2 days ago
Victor Stranges and Lee Bradshaw signing to Pop Preservation Society
Final Recordings of Noiseworks’ ‘Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser To Be Release On ‘Horizon’ Album

Australian singer songwriter and producer Lee Bradshaw has signed a label and publishing deal with Pop Preservation Society for the self-titled ‘Horizon’ album bringing the final recordings of the late Noiseworks’ guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser to the world.

3 days ago
Wet Leg by Iris Luz
Wet Leg Announce Details of Second Album ‘Moisturizer’

Wet Leg will release their second album ‘Moisturizer’ on 11 July. There’s a preview of it ‘Catch These Fists’ now.

April 2, 2025
The Speaker Wars
Former Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch Preps Debut Album With The Speaker Wars

Stan Lynch, the founding member and drummer of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, has a new band called The Speaker Wars.

March 25, 2025
Slinky Vagabond
Slinky Vagabond Is One For Bowie Fans

Keanan Duffty and Fabio Fabbri are Slinky Vagabond and Slinky Vagabond have great connections to the past.

March 24, 2025