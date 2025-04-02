Wet Leg Announce Details of Second Album ‘Moisturizer’ - Noise11.com

Wet Leg will release their second album ‘Moisturizer’ on 11 July. There’s a preview of it ‘Catch These Fists’ now.

Wet Leg is Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. They formed on the Isle of Wight, England in 2019. The debut album ‘Wet Leg’ reached no 1 in the UK and Australia and no 14 in the USA off the back of the song ‘Chaise Lounge’.

‘Chaise Lounge’ earned Wet Leg a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Performance and the album won Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys in 2023.

Wet Leg have also won two BRIT Awards, an Ivor Novello Award and a third Grammy for Best Mixed Recording Non-Classical in 2024.

We were just kind of having fun and exploring,” says Chambers. “We focussed on: Is this going to be fun to play live? It was very natural that we would write the second record together” adds Teasdale.

moisturizer tracklist:

1. CPR

2. liquidize

3. catch these fists

4. davina mccall

5. jennifer’s body

6. mangetout

7. pond song

8. pokemon

9. pillow talk

10. don’t speak

11. 11:21

12. u and me at home

‘Moisturizer’ will be released on 11 July 2025.

