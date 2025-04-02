 Wet Leg Announce Details of Second Album ‘Moisturizer’ - Noise11.com
Wet Leg by Iris Luz

Wet Leg by Iris Luz

Wet Leg Announce Details of Second Album ‘Moisturizer’

by Paul Cashmere on April 2, 2025

in News

Wet Leg will release their second album ‘Moisturizer’ on 11 July. There’s a preview of it ‘Catch These Fists’ now.

Wet Leg is Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. They formed on the Isle of Wight, England in 2019. The debut album ‘Wet Leg’ reached no 1 in the UK and Australia and no 14 in the USA off the back of the song ‘Chaise Lounge’.

‘Chaise Lounge’ earned Wet Leg a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Performance and the album won Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys in 2023.

Wet Leg have also won two BRIT Awards, an Ivor Novello Award and a third Grammy for Best Mixed Recording Non-Classical in 2024.

We were just kind of having fun and exploring,” says Chambers. “We focussed on: Is this going to be fun to play live? It was very natural that we would write the second record together” adds Teasdale.

moisturizer tracklist:
1. CPR
2. liquidize
3. catch these fists
4. davina mccall
5. jennifer’s body
6. mangetout
7. pond song
8. pokemon
9. pillow talk
10. don’t speak
11. 11:21
12. u and me at home

‘Moisturizer’ will be released on 11 July 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Speaker Wars
Former Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch Preps Debut Album With The Speaker Wars

Stan Lynch, the founding member and drummer of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, has a new band called The Speaker Wars.

March 25, 2025
Slinky Vagabond
Slinky Vagabond Is One For Bowie Fans

Keanan Duffty and Fabio Fabbri are Slinky Vagabond and Slinky Vagabond have great connections to the past.

March 24, 2025
Teddy Swims by Claire Marie Vogel supplied Frontier Touring
Teddy Swims To Play Australia and New Zealand Arenas

Teddy Swims will return to Australia and New Zealand in October for the ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ tour.

March 18, 2025
Last Quokka
Last Quokka To Release ‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ Album Ahead of National Tour

Last Quokka will release ‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ in one week on 14 March 2025 before heading out with The Peep Temple around Australia.

March 7, 2025
C Thomas Howell Damned Good Man
C. Thomas Howell Premieres ‘Damned Good Man’

Actor and director C. Thomas Howell is fairly new to being a recording artist. His debut album ‘American Storyteller’ (as Tommy Howell) was released in 2023.

February 20, 2025
Lil Baby
Lil Baby Announces World Tour for Live Nation

Lil Baby will tour the world for Live Nation starting 3 June in Houston.

February 19, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out The Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens Video Gods Of Rock N Roll

Billy Morrison has premiered a new music video with Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens for ‘Gods of Rock N Roll’ from The Morrison Project.

February 19, 2025