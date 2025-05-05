Wolfgang Van Halen Delivers Hilarious Gory All-Star Mammoth Video ‘The End’ - Noise11.com

Wolfgang Van Halen has out-thrillered Michael Jackson will an all-star hilariously gory video ‘The End’ with his band Mammoth’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Wolfgang Van Halen:

The video features many of Wolf’s famous friends and family, his mother Valerie Bertinelli, his friends, Slash, Myles Kennedy and Selena Kennedy, actor Danny Trejo (Runaway Train, Once Upon A Time In Mexico, Death Wish 4) and Wolf’s wife Andraia.

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez directed the video and makes a cameo appearance. Rodriguez directed ‘Once Upon A Time In Mexico, Kill Bill Volume 2 and Sin City’ as well as the ‘Spy Kids’ movies. Van Halen wanted Rodriguez to recreate the sentiment of his 1996 movie ‘From Dusk ‘Til Dawn’.

Horror effects icon Greg Nicotero offered his talents to the video to create zombies, werewolves and vampires

“I’ve had the tapping idea on the intro for ‘The End’ since before Mammoth. I was able to fit it into this world. It’s still over-the-top and shreddy, but it’s also melodic and controlled. Overall, I was doing some different things on the record, and I knew this was going to be a big step. Once we finished ‘The End,’ it felt really special to me,” explains Wolfgang Van Halen.

