David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi Jones Shares First Songs ‘Along The Road’ and ‘The Edge’ - Noise11.com

David Bowie’s 24-year old daughter Lexi Jones is following her father’s career with her first songs ‘Along The Road’ and ‘The Edge’ over the weekend.

Alexandria ‘Lexi’ Zahra Jones was born 15 August 2000. She was 16 when her father passed away in 2016. Her mother Iman (Zara Mohamned Abdulmajid) who modelled for designers Gianni Versace, Thierry Mugler, Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, and Yves Saint Laurent. Iman is now 69 years old.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

