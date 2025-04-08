 David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi Jones Shares First Songs ‘Along The Road’ and ‘The Edge’ - Noise11.com
Lexi Jones single cover

Lexi Jones single cover

David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi Jones Shares First Songs ‘Along The Road’ and ‘The Edge’

by Paul Cashmere on April 8, 2025

in News

David Bowie’s 24-year old daughter Lexi Jones is following her father’s career with her first songs ‘Along The Road’ and ‘The Edge’ over the weekend.

Alexandria ‘Lexi’ Zahra Jones was born 15 August 2000. She was 16 when her father passed away in 2016. Her mother Iman (Zara Mohamned Abdulmajid) who modelled for designers Gianni Versace, Thierry Mugler, Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, and Yves Saint Laurent. Iman is now 69 years old.

