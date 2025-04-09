 Jet’s Cam Muncey Reveals Solo Project Cam Muncey & The Delusions Of Grandeur - Noise11.com
Jet’s Cam Muncey Reveals Solo Project Cam Muncey & The Delusions Of Grandeur

by Paul Cashmere on April 9, 2025

in News

Jet lead guitarist Cam Muncey has announced his solo project Cam Muncey & The Delusions of Grandeur and impending solo album.

Cam has recruited Jet bass player Mark Wilson for the album as well as drummer Peter Marin (Dan Sultan) for the album coming on 27 June via Impressed Recordings.

Jan Skubiszewski produced the record. Jan has produced John Bulter, The Cat Empire and Dan Sultan.

Cam Muncey & The Delusions of Grandeur have let loose the track ‘Take A Chance’ as the first taste of the record.

