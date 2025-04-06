Final Recordings of Noiseworks’ ‘Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser To Be Release On ‘Horizon’ Album - Noise11.com

Australian singer songwriter and producer Lee Bradshaw has signed a label and publishing deal with Pop Preservation Society for the self-titled ‘Horizon’ album bringing the final recordings of the late Noiseworks’ guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser to the world.

Victor Stranges of Pop Preservation Society said, “Pop Preservation Society is thrilled to be working with Lee Bradshaw, a respected composer, singer-songwriter, and producer, on this major release.”

The ‘Horizon’ album features the final recordings of the late Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser of Noiseworks. Stuart’s family is supporting the release of the album.

The ‘Horizon’ album also features contributions from John Farnham band members Brett Garsed and Angus Burchall as well as bass player Rich Panaia who has worked for many years with Bradshaw.

The ‘Horizon’ album will be released in mid-May with a single ‘Sex and Love’ coming this Friday, 11 April 2025.

Pop Preservation Society is an independent record label and music publishing company founded by Victor Stranges. Dedicated to celebrating the legacy of rock‘n’roll, the label not only preserves its history through live performances and recorded music but also champions new releases that uphold the timeless art of songwriting and the raw spirit of rock’n’roll.

