 Final Recordings of Noiseworks’ ‘Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser To Be Release On ‘Horizon’ Album - Noise11.com
Victor Stranges and Lee Bradshaw signing to Pop Preservation Society

Victor Stranges and Lee Bradshaw signing to Pop Preservation Society

Final Recordings of Noiseworks’ ‘Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser To Be Release On ‘Horizon’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on April 7, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Australian singer songwriter and producer Lee Bradshaw has signed a label and publishing deal with Pop Preservation Society for the self-titled ‘Horizon’ album bringing the final recordings of the late Noiseworks’ guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser to the world.

Victor Stranges of Pop Preservation Society said, “Pop Preservation Society is thrilled to be working with Lee Bradshaw, a respected composer, singer-songwriter, and producer, on this major release.”

The ‘Horizon’ album features the final recordings of the late Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser of Noiseworks. Stuart’s family is supporting the release of the album.

The ‘Horizon’ album also features contributions from John Farnham band members Brett Garsed and Angus Burchall as well as bass player Rich Panaia who has worked for many years with Bradshaw.

The ‘Horizon’ album will be released in mid-May with a single ‘Sex and Love’ coming this Friday, 11 April 2025.

Pop Preservation Society is an independent record label and music publishing company founded by Victor Stranges. Dedicated to celebrating the legacy of rock‘n’roll, the label not only preserves its history through live performances and recorded music but also champions new releases that uphold the timeless art of songwriting and the raw spirit of rock’n’roll.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Wet Leg by Iris Luz
Wet Leg Announce Details of Second Album ‘Moisturizer’

Wet Leg will release their second album ‘Moisturizer’ on 11 July. There’s a preview of it ‘Catch These Fists’ now.

5 days ago
The Speaker Wars
Former Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch Preps Debut Album With The Speaker Wars

Stan Lynch, the founding member and drummer of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, has a new band called The Speaker Wars.

March 25, 2025
Slinky Vagabond
Slinky Vagabond Is One For Bowie Fans

Keanan Duffty and Fabio Fabbri are Slinky Vagabond and Slinky Vagabond have great connections to the past.

March 24, 2025
Teddy Swims by Claire Marie Vogel supplied Frontier Touring
Teddy Swims To Play Australia and New Zealand Arenas

Teddy Swims will return to Australia and New Zealand in October for the ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ tour.

March 18, 2025
Last Quokka
Last Quokka To Release ‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ Album Ahead of National Tour

Last Quokka will release ‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ in one week on 14 March 2025 before heading out with The Peep Temple around Australia.

March 7, 2025
C Thomas Howell Damned Good Man
C. Thomas Howell Premieres ‘Damned Good Man’

Actor and director C. Thomas Howell is fairly new to being a recording artist. His debut album ‘American Storyteller’ (as Tommy Howell) was released in 2023.

February 20, 2025
Lil Baby
Lil Baby Announces World Tour for Live Nation

Lil Baby will tour the world for Live Nation starting 3 June in Houston.

February 19, 2025