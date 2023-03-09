The Barnestormers Reveal Debut Album Details - Noise11.com

The Barnestormers, the supergroup featuring Jimmy Barnes, Chris Cheney, Slim Jim Phantom, Jools Holland and Kevin Shirley have premiered a video for their first song ‘Johnnys Gone’ and revealed details of the debut album.
Jimmy Barnes teased The Barnestormers on his recent RockWiz appearance.
The Barnestormers were scheduled to appear at Bluesfest in April but that was shelved with Jimmy’s recent back surgery.
The Barnestormers album will be released on May 26.
The Barnestormers – The Barnestormers
Tracklisting:
1.Sweet Love On My Mind
2.Working for the Man
3.Johnny’s Gone
4.Lonesome Train
5.Thirteen Women (And Only One Man)
6.Dear Dad
7.Crazy Crazy Lovin’
8.Sweet Nothin’s
9.Land of Hope and Glory
10.Real Wild Child
11.25 to Life
