 Richard Clapton Channels David Crosby For New Album ‘Music Is Love’ - Noise11.com
Richard Clapton, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton Channels David Crosby For New Album ‘Music Is Love’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 22, 2021

in News

Richard Clapton has referred back 50 years for the nucleus of his new album ‘Music Is Love 1966-1970’. The title track is a David Crosby song which has special meaning for Richard.

“I’ve always been aware of Crosby’s history and in the fact that the latter days of The Byrds there were a lot of problems,” Richard Clapton tells Noise11.com. “I hear he had been going through a tough period. What he said in a recent interview was that his first solo album was something he had to do because he got so heavily into drugs and was distraught. He was a very damaged human being at the time.

“By that time I had moved to Berlin and I had a German band. The German band had an amazing guitar player called Ziggy. Ziggy got into the David Crosby album because each song had a different guitar tuning which attracted him. That was the first time I had gotten into smoking pot. Pot and Crosby go together. Ziggy and I listened to that album over and over again.

The Clapton version of the Crosby song came together with help from Richard’s guitarist Danny Spencer. “Fast forward decades, Danny Spencer, who I have been playing with for 22 years, is an aficionado of this genre of music,” Richard says. “Early in my relationship with Danny I got Danny into this album and Danny just ate it up. ‘Music Is Love’ is not an easy song to reproduce. Danny ended up doing all of it himself. It’s a strange song, it has strange tuning, everything about the song is strange. Danny had total control of the song”.

Recording ‘Music Is Love’ began in Sydney had had to be finished off remotely because of Covid. “The other thing I have to say is we recorded it with bandtracks at a studio in Sydney called Rancom, which is owned by Garth Porter. Rancom is great because it’s very authentic, it has all the old gear, old mics, old outboard gear which gives you that authentic old sound. Then we had to have time off because three of the boys play with Jimmy Barnes, the drummer is from Baby Animals, I was touring as well. We had to put it on the back burner for several months and then Covid hit”.

Danny drove the album’s sound. “All the guitar overdubs and the backing vocals were done by Danny except ‘Love The One You’re With’ which is Mahalia Barnes, Eliza Jane Barnes and Darren Percival,” Richard says. “Every other vocal is by Danny. That is because he was in St Kilda which was a hot spot, so he couldn’t really go anywhere, so we did the bulk of this album on laptops”.

Richard Clapton ‘Music Is Love 1966-1970’ will be released on 9 April 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Stanley - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Paul Stanley Doesn’t See Any Reason For KISS To Make New Music

Paul Stanley doesn't "really see a reason" for KISS to record any new music.

4 hours ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Prove Why They Are The Greatest Live Band On Earth

Midnight Oil are the greatest live band in the world. It is that simple. 43 years after their first album, Peter Garrett just weeks off turning 68 and Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Martin Rotsey all now in their mid-60s, this is a band with more energy than the artists half their age. It is also a band that has always been true to a message Australia needs to hear.

1 day ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Says The Police Reunion Was A Mistake

Sting regrets The Police’s reunion. Sting reunited with bandmates Andy Summers and Stuart Copeland in 2007 - 19 years after they split - and then embarked on a global tour in 2008.

1 day ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Blocks Tik Tok Star From Selling Her Music

Stevie Nicks has reportedly blocked TikTok star Nathan Apodaca's bid to turn his Dreams skateboarding video into a money-spinning investment.

1 day ago
Tommy Emmanuel, noise11.com, music news
Tommy Emmanuel Withdraws From Blues On Broadbeach

American based Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel has been forced with withdrawn from Blues on Broadbeach in May due to difficulties in getting into Australia due to Covid restrictions.

4 days ago
Yungblud
Yungblud Releases Live Life On Mars Cover

Yungblud has released 'Life on Mars? (Live at A Bowie Celebration 2021)'.

4 days ago
Geezer Butler Black Sabbath Photo By Ros-OGorman
Geezer Butler Is Working On His Memoir

Geezer Butler is working on his autobiography. The Black Sabbath bassist has revealed he is halfway through his memoir, which he has penned for his grandkids.

4 days ago