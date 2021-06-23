 Richard Clapton Music Is Love Tour Postponed - Noise11.com
Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton Music Is Love Tour Postponed

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2021

in News

Richard Clapton’s Music Is Love tour is another Covid restriction casualty.

Richard broke the news to fans posting to his Facebook page, “MAJOR BUMMER NEWS ALERT! If you haven’t yet heard, we have had to postpone the rest of my tour until August. Please accept my sincere apologies and great regret but we were forced into this decision due to circumstances way beyond our control. The dire situation in Sydney made it impossible for us to play at The State Theatre and under the new restrictions we would not be allowed entry into South Australia or West Australia.

Richard’s setlist for Wollongong, 22 June 2021:

First Set (all songs from Music Is Love, 2021)
So You Wanna Be A Rock’n’Roll Star (The Byrds cover)
Summer in the City (The Lovin’ Spoonful cover)
Get Together (The Youngbloods cover)
Cinnamon Girl (Neil Young cover)
Almost Cut My Hair (David Crosby cover)
For What It’s Worth (Buffalo Springfield cover)
Love the One You’re With (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young cover)
Woodstock (Joni Mitchell cover)

Second Set
Blue Bay Blues (from Girls On the Avenue, 1975)
Wintertime in Amsterdam (from Goodbye Tiger, 1977)
Something About You (from the House of Orange, 2016)
Capricorn Dancer (from Highway One soundtrack, 1976)
Ace of Hearts (from Hearts On the Nightline, 1979)
Glory Road (from Glory Road, 1987)
Deep Water (from Goodbye Tiger, 1977)
Dancing With the Vampires (from Harlequin Nights, 2012)
I Am an Island (from The Great Escape, 1982)

Encore:
The Best Years of Our Lives (from The Great Escape, 1982)
Girls on the Avenue (from Girls On the Avenue, 1975)

Encore 2:
Goodbye Tiger (from Goodbye Tiger, 1977)

New Richard Clapton dates are:

21 July, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
6 August, Sydney, State Theatre
8 August, Perth, The Astor Theatre
14 August, Adelaide, The Gov

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Is Recording A New Crazy Horse Album

Neil Young has recruited Crazy Horse back to the studio for another studio album, their first since 2019’s ‘Colorado’.

4 hours ago
Joan Armatrading photo by Ros O'Gorman
Joan Armatrading Agrees Her ‘Call Me Names’ Hit May Be Considered Inappropriate Today

Joan Armatrading agrees that her 1993 hit ‘I Love It When You Call Me Names’ could be considered by some a song about abuse these days.

5 hours ago
David Bowie painting
$4 David Bowie Painting Expected To Sell for $80,000+

A painting by David Bowie, bought at a donation centre in Toronto, is expected to sell at auction for over $80000.

1 day ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers Re-Elected Chairman of Songwriters Hall of Fame

Nile Rodgers has been re-elected as the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

2 days ago
John Williamson
Duane McDonald Is Touring John Williamson Around Australia

Promoter Duane McDonald’s faith in Australian artists is paying off for Australian music fans with yet another all-Australian tour announced with John Williamson.

2 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John To Resume Farewell Tour

Elton John is ready to resume his Farewell tour. An announcement of the new dates is coming next week on 23 June.

5 days ago
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
David Byrne’s American Utopia Will Reopen On Broadway In September

With America opening up David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ will return to Broadway in September.

5 days ago