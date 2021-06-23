Richard Clapton Music Is Love Tour Postponed - Noise11.com

Richard Clapton’s Music Is Love tour is another Covid restriction casualty.

Richard broke the news to fans posting to his Facebook page, “MAJOR BUMMER NEWS ALERT! If you haven’t yet heard, we have had to postpone the rest of my tour until August. Please accept my sincere apologies and great regret but we were forced into this decision due to circumstances way beyond our control. The dire situation in Sydney made it impossible for us to play at The State Theatre and under the new restrictions we would not be allowed entry into South Australia or West Australia.

Richard’s setlist for Wollongong, 22 June 2021:

First Set (all songs from Music Is Love, 2021)

So You Wanna Be A Rock’n’Roll Star (The Byrds cover)

Summer in the City (The Lovin’ Spoonful cover)

Get Together (The Youngbloods cover)

Cinnamon Girl (Neil Young cover)

Almost Cut My Hair (David Crosby cover)

For What It’s Worth (Buffalo Springfield cover)

Love the One You’re With (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young cover)

Woodstock (Joni Mitchell cover)

Second Set

Blue Bay Blues (from Girls On the Avenue, 1975)

Wintertime in Amsterdam (from Goodbye Tiger, 1977)

Something About You (from the House of Orange, 2016)

Capricorn Dancer (from Highway One soundtrack, 1976)

Ace of Hearts (from Hearts On the Nightline, 1979)

Glory Road (from Glory Road, 1987)

Deep Water (from Goodbye Tiger, 1977)

Dancing With the Vampires (from Harlequin Nights, 2012)

I Am an Island (from The Great Escape, 1982)

Encore:

The Best Years of Our Lives (from The Great Escape, 1982)

Girls on the Avenue (from Girls On the Avenue, 1975)

Encore 2:

Goodbye Tiger (from Goodbye Tiger, 1977)

New Richard Clapton dates are:

21 July, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

6 August, Sydney, State Theatre

8 August, Perth, The Astor Theatre

14 August, Adelaide, The Gov

