 Richard Clapton To Play Melbourne Club Gigs - Noise11.com
Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton To Play Melbourne Club Gigs

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2022

in News

Richard Clapton’s first single ‘Last Train To Marseilles’ is coming up to its 50th anniversary.

‘Last Train To Marseilles’ was released in October 1972 starting a remarkable 50+ year career. ‘Last Train To Marseilles’ featured on Side Two Track Two of Richard’s debut album ‘Prussian Blue’ released a year later in November 1973. The album is now a collectors items selling for upwards of $800 if you can find an original copy.

Richard’s most recent album ‘Music Is Love (1966-1970) was released in 2021. It paid tribute to Richard’s influences, especially, Neil Young, David Crosby, The Byrds and Crosby Stills & Nash.

Watch the Richard Clapton Noise11.com interview:

Richard is also reactivating his band for shows in Melbourne in June. He said in his socials, “News flash music lovers! Remember this band? This photo is from way back in the day In Melbourne, and we haven’t played together for a while so this should make for a great night out on the town and we’re excited. We will be at Lucky 13 on 10th June; Brunswick Ballroom on June 11th and Railway Hotel Bannockburn on 12th June. So ………..welcome to the party that ain’t never gonna end!!!”

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Clash Combat Rock
The Clash Combat Rock Turns 40

In May 1982 Ronald Reagan was the American President, Malcolm Fraser was Prime Minister of Australia and Margaret Thatcher was the Prime Minister of England. On 14 May 1982 we had a new soundtrack for that anger – The Clash ‘Combat Rock’.

4 hours ago
Naomi Judd photo credit: Derrek Kupish
Stars Come To Play Tribute To Naomi Judd

Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, The Gaithers, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell will perform at Naomi Judd's memorial.

2 days ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA Preview ABBAtars weeks out For ABBA Voyage Opening

The ABBA Voyage event will begin in London on 27 May. It is a full concert experience, performed by ABBA avatars (ABBAtars). ABBA have teased the looked of the ABBAtars on their socials.

4 days ago
Rolling Stones Exile On Main Street
The Rolling Stones ‘Exile On Main Street’ Turns 50

The Rolling Stones ‘Exile On Main Street’ has clocked up its 50th birthday. ‘Exile On Main Street’ was released on 12 May 1972.

5 days ago
Deniz Tek Long Before Day
Albo Fan Deniz Tek Has A New Solo Album ‘Long Before Dark’

Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek has a new album on the way and he is happy to say he is as big a fan of Australia’s next Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as Albo is of him.

May 9, 2022
Jimmy Barnes Soul Deep 30
Jimmy Barnes Premieres New Song and Video For ‘Do You Love Me’ With Josh Teskey

Jimmy Barnes has teamed up with Teskey brother Josh Teskey for a new version of the 1962 hit for The Contours’ ‘Do You Love Me’.

May 9, 2022
Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timothy B Schmit Releases His Seventh Album ‘Day By Day’

Eagles bass player Timothy B. Schmit has released his first solo album in seven years ‘Day By Day’.

May 9, 2022