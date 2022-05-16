Richard Clapton To Play Melbourne Club Gigs - Noise11.com

Richard Clapton’s first single ‘Last Train To Marseilles’ is coming up to its 50th anniversary.

‘Last Train To Marseilles’ was released in October 1972 starting a remarkable 50+ year career. ‘Last Train To Marseilles’ featured on Side Two Track Two of Richard’s debut album ‘Prussian Blue’ released a year later in November 1973. The album is now a collectors items selling for upwards of $800 if you can find an original copy.

Richard’s most recent album ‘Music Is Love (1966-1970) was released in 2021. It paid tribute to Richard’s influences, especially, Neil Young, David Crosby, The Byrds and Crosby Stills & Nash.

Watch the Richard Clapton Noise11.com interview:

Richard is also reactivating his band for shows in Melbourne in June. He said in his socials, “News flash music lovers! Remember this band? This photo is from way back in the day In Melbourne, and we haven’t played together for a while so this should make for a great night out on the town and we’re excited. We will be at Lucky 13 on 10th June; Brunswick Ballroom on June 11th and Railway Hotel Bannockburn on 12th June. So ………..welcome to the party that ain’t never gonna end!!!”

