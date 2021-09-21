Richard H. Kirk of Cabaret Voltaire Dead At 65 - Noise11.com

Richard H. Kirk, a founding member of UK electronic act Cabaret Voltaire, has died at the age of 65.

Mute Records, Cabaret Voltaire’s record label, confirmed Kirk’s passing. “It is with great sadness that we confirm our great & dear friend, Richard H. Kirk has passed away. Richard was a towering creative genius who led a singular & driven path throughout his life & musical career. We will miss him so much. We ask that his family are given space”.

Cabaret Voltaire formed in Sheffield, UK in 1973. The group modelled itself on the work of no in Roxy Music. In their early days they were often paired for gigs with Joy Division. Chris Watson of the band started a recording studio Western Works in 1977. The studio recorded the earliest works of The Human League and New Order.

Richard H. Kirk started his solo career in 1980 with the album ‘Disposable Half-Truths’. He stayed with Cabaret Voltaire until the group broke up in 1994.

Kirk released 18 solo albums, 12 with Sandoz and four with As Electronic Eye.

A Cause of Death for Kirk has not yet been announced.

