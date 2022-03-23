 Rick Astley’s Debut Album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ Gets a Make-Over - Noise11.com
Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rick Astley’s Debut Album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ Gets a Make-Over

by Paul Cashmere on March 23, 2022

Rick Astley’s first album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ has been put on the rack and stretched out to two CDs.

The 1987 album, created in the fun factory of Stock Aitken Waterman, made Astley an instant star. It is still Rick’s biggest selling album, clocking up over 15.2 million sales around the world.

The now 56 year old Rick was 21 when the album came out. He says, “Whenever I sing these songs or even hear them on the radio, it brings back so many great memories. It makes me appreciate how lucky I was to have met all the people I worked with around making that first record. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ was big enough to let me travel the world – which, for a 21-year-old from Newton-le-Willows, was mind-blowing. I’m still reaping the benefits from that today.”

The new edition of ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ will be released 6 May 2022.

CD1
1. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’
2. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’
3. ‘Together Forever’
4. ‘It Would Take A Strong Strong Man’
5. ‘The Love Has Gone’
6. ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’
7. ‘Slipping Away’
8. ‘No More Looking For Love’
9. ‘You Move Me’
10. ‘When I Fall In Love’
11. ‘My Arms Keep Missing You’
12. ‘I’ll Never Set You Free (7” Mix)
13. ‘Just Good Friends’
14. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (Pianoforte)
15. ‘Together Forever’ (Reimagined)
16. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ (Reimagined)
17. ‘When I Fall In Love’ (Reimagined)

CD2
1. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (Phil Harding 12” Mix)
2. ‘Together Forever’ (Lover’s Leap Remix)
3. ‘My Arms Keep Missing You’ (The “Where’s The Harry” Remix)
4. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ (XK 150 Mix)
5. ‘My Arms Keep Missing You’ (Bruno’s Remix)
6. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (Cake Mix)
7. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ (Lonely Hearts Mix)
8. ‘My Arms Keep Missing You’ (No L Mix)
9. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (Escape From Newton Mix)
10. ‘Together Forever’ (House Of Love Mix)
11. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ (Rick Sets It Off Mix)
12. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (Instrumental)
13. ‘It Would Take A Strong Strong Man’ (Instrumental)
14. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ (Instrumental)

Rick Astley: Photo By Gerry Nicholls Rick Astley: Photo By Gerry Nicholls Rick Astley: Photo By Gerry Nicholls

