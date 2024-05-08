R.I.P. Willie Hona of Herbs at Age 70 - Noise11.com

Willie Hona, singer and guitarist for New Zealand reggae band Herbs, has died at age 70 from pancreatic cancer.

Willie was born Wiremu Hona in Rawene, New Zealand in 1953. He began his career in Face with Mark Williams, who now fronts Dragon.

Hona joined Herbs in 1983 for their third album ‘Long Ago’. Their biggest hit was ‘Slice of Heaven’ from the Footrot Flats movie featuring Dave Dobbyn on vocals.

Hona was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame with Herbs in 2012.

