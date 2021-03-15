Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick About The Day AC/DC Dropped By His House - Noise11.com

Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen says Angus and Malcolm Young, Bon Scott and Cliff Williams of AC/DC dropped by his house in 1979 and some interesting collaborations that were never officially released happened.

Talking to Noise11.com, the Cheap Trick guitarist and songwriter said, “Angus and Malcolm (Young) and Cliff (Williams) came to my house in 1979. I was the first night Bon Scott ever had Mexican food. He had Tacos and scotch. They were sweet guys. We loved them. There is a version of us doing ‘Johnny B. Goode’, with Robin (Zander) and Bon singing and Angus playing with us”.

That AC/DC/Cheap Trick collaboration of the Chuck Berry classic has been leaked online.

That night started a friendship that lasted decades. “Last time I saw them, right before Malcolm had died, I went to see them on the last show of the tour in Nashville,” Rick says. “The friend I flew down with and myself were the only ones they allowed backstage. I walked in, they said “hey Rick you still living in Rockford?” I said, “yeah I am”.”

Cheap Trick and AC/DC photo courtesy of Rick Nielsen

Cheap Trick, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush will be the first three international acts to tour Australia since Covid began. Australia’s Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary are also on the Under The Southern Stars tour. Beginning April 30 in Wollongong.

Under The Southern Stars dates:

30 April, Wollongong

1 May, Newcastle

2 May, Gosford

5 May, Sydney

7 May, Adelaide

8 May Mornington

9 May, Yarrawonga

12 May, Melbourne

14 May, Caloundra

15 May, Gold Coast

16 May, Brisbane

https://www.underthesouthernstars.com.au

Cheap Trick will tour Australia as they release their 20th album ‘In Another World’.

