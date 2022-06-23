Rick Springfield Ain’t Happy About ‘Jessie’s Girl’ Novel - Noise11.com

Rick Springfield is perplexed that author Naima Simone has turned his title ‘Jessie’s Girl’ into a best seller novel and that there is nothing in the copyright act to stop it happening.

Springfield had a number one hit in Australia and the USA in 1981 with ‘Jessie’s Girl’.

The novel ‘Jessie’s Girl’ by best selling author Naima Simone, was published on 24 May, 2022.

Springfield posted to his socials, “As I’ve said before, “You can’t copyright a title of a song.” Not sure where this one goes but it looks a little lascivious, no?”

There was also a book titled ‘Jessie’s Girl, by author Miranda Kenneally, released in 2015 and another by CL Rowell in 2017, Mona Merlin ‘Jessie’s Girl: A Bully Romance’ had one in 2020 and also in 2022 ‘Jessie’s Girl: 80s Baby Series’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

