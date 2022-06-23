 Rick Springfield Ain’t Happy About ‘Jessie’s Girl’ Novel - Noise11.com
Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11

Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman

Rick Springfield Ain’t Happy About ‘Jessie’s Girl’ Novel

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2022

in News

Rick Springfield is perplexed that author Naima Simone has turned his title ‘Jessie’s Girl’ into a best seller novel and that there is nothing in the copyright act to stop it happening.

Springfield had a number one hit in Australia and the USA in 1981 with ‘Jessie’s Girl’.

The novel ‘Jessie’s Girl’ by best selling author Naima Simone, was published on 24 May, 2022.

Springfield posted to his socials, “As I’ve said before, “You can’t copyright a title of a song.” Not sure where this one goes but it looks a little lascivious, no?”

There was also a book titled ‘Jessie’s Girl, by author Miranda Kenneally, released in 2015 and another by CL Rowell in 2017, Mona Merlin ‘Jessie’s Girl: A Bully Romance’ had one in 2020 and also in 2022 ‘Jessie’s Girl: 80s Baby Series’.

Tagged as: , , , , ,

