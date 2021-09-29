Rick Springfield, Todd Rundgren, Rick Wakeman Reinvent Badfinger - Noise11.com

Sole surviving Badfinger member Joey Molland has created a tribute to his famous band with a line-up of guests including Rick Wakeman, Rick Springfield, Ian Anderson and Todd Rundgren.

‘No Matter What – Revisiting The Hits’ features new recordings of classic Badfinger with Molland and is mates.

Molland’s Badfinger co-founders Pete Ham, Tom Evans and Mike Gibbons died in 1975, 1983 and 2005.

Badfinger were the first group signed to The Beatles’ Apple Records in 1968. They had their first hit with ‘Come and Get It’ (written by Paul McCartney) in 1970, followed by ‘No Matter What’ (written by Peter Ham) in 1970, ‘Day After Day’ (written by Ham and produced by George Harrison) in 1971 and ‘Baby Blue’ (written by Ham and produced by Todd Rundgren) in 1971.

Pete Ham also co-wrote ‘Without Love’, later a hit for Harry Nilsson. Todd Rundgren performs ‘Without You’ on this album.

TRACK LISTING

1. No Matter What feat. Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge)

2. Come And Get It feat. Rick Wakeman

3. I Don’t Mind feat. Carl Giammarese (The Buckinghams)

4. Day After Day feat. Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Terry Reid & Manchester String Quartet

5. Love Is Gonna Come At Last feat. Rick Springfield

6. Baby Blue feat. Matthew Sweet

7. Midnight Caller feat. The Legendary Pink Dots

8. Suitcase feat. Sonny Landreth

9. Sweet Tuesday Morning feat. Albert Lee

10. Without You feat. Todd Rundgren

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments