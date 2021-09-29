 Rick Springfield, Todd Rundgren, Rick Wakeman Reinvent Badfinger - Noise11.com
Badfinger No Matter What

Rick Springfield, Todd Rundgren, Rick Wakeman Reinvent Badfinger

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2021

in News

Sole surviving Badfinger member Joey Molland has created a tribute to his famous band with a line-up of guests including Rick Wakeman, Rick Springfield, Ian Anderson and Todd Rundgren.

‘No Matter What – Revisiting The Hits’ features new recordings of classic Badfinger with Molland and is mates.

Molland’s Badfinger co-founders Pete Ham, Tom Evans and Mike Gibbons died in 1975, 1983 and 2005.

Badfinger were the first group signed to The Beatles’ Apple Records in 1968. They had their first hit with ‘Come and Get It’ (written by Paul McCartney) in 1970, followed by ‘No Matter What’ (written by Peter Ham) in 1970, ‘Day After Day’ (written by Ham and produced by George Harrison) in 1971 and ‘Baby Blue’ (written by Ham and produced by Todd Rundgren) in 1971.

Pete Ham also co-wrote ‘Without Love’, later a hit for Harry Nilsson. Todd Rundgren performs ‘Without You’ on this album.

TRACK LISTING
1. No Matter What feat. Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge)
2. Come And Get It feat. Rick Wakeman
3. I Don’t Mind feat. Carl Giammarese (The Buckinghams)
4. Day After Day feat. Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Terry Reid & Manchester String Quartet
5. Love Is Gonna Come At Last feat. Rick Springfield
6. Baby Blue feat. Matthew Sweet
7. Midnight Caller feat. The Legendary Pink Dots
8. Suitcase feat. Sonny Landreth
9. Sweet Tuesday Morning feat. Albert Lee
10. Without You feat. Todd Rundgren

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan world tour 2021
Bob Dylan Announces World Tour 2021-2024

Bob Dylan will hit the road again for North American dates staring in November.

21 hours ago
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness Debut New Song ‘Jussy’s Girl’

The Darkness have a new song titled ‘Jussy’s Girl’ which we can only assume is a polite nod to the Rick Springfield hit 'Jessie's Girl'.

2 days ago
The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Rolling Stones Open No Filter Tour In St Louis With ‘Street Fighting Man’

The Rolling Stones kicked off their first official show for the 2021 ‘No Filter’ tour with the classic ‘Street Fighting Man’.

2 days ago
Tommy
New Dates For Victorian Opera Production of Tommy

Victorian Opera has rescheduled The Who’s rock opera Tommy for new dates in 2022.

2 days ago
Commander Cody
R.I.P. George Frayne, Commander Cody of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen at 77

George Frayne, the Commander Cody in 70s Country Rock act Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen has died at age 77.

2 days ago
Alan Lancaster of Status Quo at Live Aid 1985
Alan Lancaster of Status Quo Has Died In Sydney At Age 72

Alan Lancaster, the bass player for Status Quo from 1967 to 1985, has died at his home in Sydney at the age of 72.

3 days ago
T Rex Electric Warrior
The T.Rex Classic ‘Electric Warrior’ Turns 50 Today

‘Electric Warrior’, the sixth album but first breakthrough for T. Rex, was released on this day on 24 September 1971.

5 days ago