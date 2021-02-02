 Ringo Starr Says His Favourite Bob Dylan Song Is ‘When The Deal Goes Down’ - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr, Festival Hall, Melbourne Australia, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11

Ringo Starr, Festival Hall, Melbourne Australia, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ringo Starr Says His Favourite Bob Dylan Song Is ‘When The Deal Goes Down’

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2021

Ringo Starr has picked an obscure 2006 Bob Dylan song as his favourite Dylan song. ‘When The Deal Goes Down’ is from Bob’s ‘Modern Times’ album.

“You just got to love Bob,” Starr told Far Out Magazine in the UK. “My old-time favourite lately is ‘When The Deal Goes Down,’ and it’s just a beautiful love song. It’s this beautiful love song, he’s very romantic in a lot of songs, everyone listens to his wacky dream stuff, which is great. He moves me on that record.

“That’s why I like it. If it moves me, it’s the sentiment of the record and how he says it. But no one else can say it like that. We met him in the ’60s in New York. We just sort of bumped into him ever since. He’s just an incredible artist that is well-placed in the musical history of American music and world music, so I put Bob down because of all of that. You couldn’t do a list without mentioning Bob.”

Bob Dylan’s Beatle history was centred around George Harrison. Bob played for George’s Concert for Bangla Desh in 1972. Ringo also performed on Concert for Bangla Desh and played tambourine on the five Dylan songs.

George performed at ‘Bob Dylan: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration in 1993’.

Dylan and Harrison fans can look forward to the release of ‘Bob Dylan 1970’, an album of previously unreleased Dylan and Harrison collaborations including a Bob/George version of Paul McCartney’s Beatle classic ‘Yesterday’.

