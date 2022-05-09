 Rita Ora Will Be A Character In Next King-Fu Panda Movie - Noise11.com
Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Will Be A Character In Next King-Fu Panda Movie

by Music-News.com on May 10, 2022

in News

Rita Ora has signed on to voice Wandering Blade in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Ora is the latest star to join Netflix’s upcoming Kung Fu Panda series, with Jack Black and James Hong reprising their roles from the popular movie franchise.

Rita’s character, Wandering Blade, is described as a “no-nonsense English bear knight” who joins Po’s team during their globe-trotting adventure.

Together, Po and Wandering Blade must find a collection of powerful weapons before a mysterious evil grabs hold of them.

“Can’t wait for you to meet the incredible Wandering Blade,” Rita posted on Twitter on Saturday. “Two years in the making! You’re going to love this show!”

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will debut on Netflix later this year.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Future I Never Liked You
Australian Charts: Future – I Never Liked You Is No 1

The ninth studio album for U.S. rapper Future called "I Never Liked You" becomes his first No.1 Album in Australia this week.

3 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Nominated For Daytime Emmy

Beyoncé has been nominated for her first Daytime Emmy Award.

3 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Tom Cruise Says Lady Gaga Was Also Involved In Top Gun Maverick Movie Score

Tom Cruise has confirmed Lady Gaga helped compose the score for Top Gun: Maverick.

4 days ago
Post Malone
Post Malone To Be A First-Time Father

Post Malone is going to be a dad. In a statement to TMZ, the Circles rapper confirmed he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child.

5 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Enters Into New Agreement With Universal

Drake has entered into a major new deal with bosses at Universal Music Group (UMG).

6 days ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Has Just Released The First ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’

The first track from the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack has just been released. Check out Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’.

May 3, 2022
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen Premieres New Song ‘Blossom’s Blues’

Welsh singer/songwriter Judith Owen has new music for 2020. ‘Blossom’s Blues’ is the first taste of an upcoming yet-to-be titled album which sees Judith expanding her sound to the lush jazz and blues of the 1940s and 50s.

May 3, 2022