Rob Hirst and Daughter Jay O’Shea Showcase ‘There You Are’ - Noise11.com

Father and Daughter Rob Hirst and Jay O’Shea have showcased another song from their recent ‘The Lost and Found’ album.

‘There You Are’ is, to steal a Donny and Marie expression, a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll. Rob is the powerhouse drummer for Midnight Oil, Jay is usually recording with husband Mark as O’Shea.

Jay explains, “This song is an ode to the first meeting I had with my birth father, Rob. It’s the last track on the album. It began as a journal entry and danced it’s way on to the piano. It was really hard to put into words at the time but the melody kinda wrote itself. To me, it’s an open hearted, bluntly honest representation of the way I felt on that very magical day.

“Rob had the incredible idea of playing a drum solo at the end of the track, to encompass the story. It was a wonderful surprise when our producer, Brent Clark, sent new files over to Nashville and I got to hear it for the first time. I cried it was so awesome! Right then I knew the track AND the record was finished. The album, in its entirety suddenly all made sense to me.”

Rob adds, “Jay has managed to capture our much anticipated first ever meeting with this song – all the excitement, joy and humour. It’s the perfect bookend for our album.”

Discussing the accompanying video, Jay says, “I just love how this music video came together. I love how dark and eclectic it is, it just really suits the track. Rob’s epic drum solo at the end of the clip is the highlight for me! It totally makes it!”

Rob Hirst and Jay O’Shea ‘The Lost and the Found’ is out now.

