 Rob Hirst and Daughter Jay O’Shea Showcase ‘There You Are’ - Noise11.com
Rob Hirst and Jay OShea

Rob Hirst and Jay O'Shea

Rob Hirst and Daughter Jay O’Shea Showcase ‘There You Are’

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2020

in News

Father and Daughter Rob Hirst and Jay O’Shea have showcased another song from their recent ‘The Lost and Found’ album.

‘There You Are’ is, to steal a Donny and Marie expression, a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll. Rob is the powerhouse drummer for Midnight Oil, Jay is usually recording with husband Mark as O’Shea.

Jay explains, “This song is an ode to the first meeting I had with my birth father, Rob. It’s the last track on the album. It began as a journal entry and danced it’s way on to the piano. It was really hard to put into words at the time but the melody kinda wrote itself. To me, it’s an open hearted, bluntly honest representation of the way I felt on that very magical day.

“Rob had the incredible idea of playing a drum solo at the end of the track, to encompass the story. It was a wonderful surprise when our producer, Brent Clark, sent new files over to Nashville and I got to hear it for the first time. I cried it was so awesome! Right then I knew the track AND the record was finished. The album, in its entirety suddenly all made sense to me.”

Rob adds, “Jay has managed to capture our much anticipated first ever meeting with this song – all the excitement, joy and humour. It’s the perfect bookend for our album.”

Discussing the accompanying video, Jay says, “I just love how this music video came together. I love how dark and eclectic it is, it just really suits the track. Rob’s epic drum solo at the end of the clip is the highlight for me! It totally makes it!”

Rob Hirst and Jay O’Shea ‘The Lost and the Found’ is out now.

Noise11.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

One Direction, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
One Direction Debut 10th Anniversary Video

Today, 23rd July, marks the 10th Anniversary of One Direction's formation.

13 hours ago
Selena Gomez, music news, noise11.com
Selena Gomez Is Raising Money For Mental Awareness

Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday by launching a new fund with the aim of raising $100 million (£80 million) for mental health services.

14 hours ago
Kanye West. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Chappelle Supports Kanye West

Comedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.

3 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Sets Twitter Alight With Stormzy’s Ex Tweet

Drake has set Twitter alight after name-checking British rapper Stormzy's ex-love Maya Jama in his latest track.

3 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Debuts ‘Black Is King’ Trailer

Beyonce has voiced the trailer for the new ‘Black Is King’ trailer, debuting soon on Disney+.

3 days ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Lady A Won’t Give Lady Antebellum Her Name

Blues singer Anita White, known professionally as Lady A, is refusing to give up her name without a fight.

July 17, 2020
Charli XCX in Super Nintendo World
Charli XCX Has A Lockdown Doco On The Way

Charli XCX is set to unveil a film documenting the making of her album How I'm Feeling Now while on lockdown.

July 17, 2020