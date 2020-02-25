Robbie Williams Extends His Vegas Stay

Robbie Williams has announced more Vegas dates.

Williams, who previously announced his spring dates following 16 sell-out ‘Live In Las Vegas’ performances last year, has revealed he’ll now be back at Wyn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater for another run of shows in July.

Sharing an announcement video on Twitter – soundtracked by his huge track ‘Let Me Entertain You’ – Robbie told his fans: “Here I am with another exciting Las Vegas announcement!

“I’ve been asked to come back again for more dates in 2020. I’ll be performing at Wynn Las Vegas from the 3rd to the 15th July and I’ll be playing on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday nights this time. I would love to see you all there.”

Due to incredible demand, I've added more Vegas dates just in time for the summer.

Last year, the former Take That star revealed he was returning to Las Vegas for another eight shows between March 24 and April 4, and he described his stint in Vegas as a “dream come true”.

He previously said: “I’m so excited to be returning to Las Vegas for new residency dates next year.

“To have my own run of Vegas shows was a real dream come true and I can’t wait to come back.”

At the time, Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas, added: “Robbie Williams is coming back to where he belongs – Las Vegas.

“Robbie’s personality and style are as unique as this town and we couldn’t be happier to have him back at Wynn. “Robbie packed the house every night with audience members from near and far.

“Whether they had seen him one time or one hundred times, the crowd all had one thing in common: They loved the show!”

