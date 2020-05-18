Robbie Williams To Rejoin Take That For Virtual Gig

Robbie Williams is to rejoin his former Take That bandmates for a one-off virtual gig to raise money for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After fuelling rumours of an impending reunion with a recent Zoom meeting, it’s now been revealed that Robbie will team up with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen for a concert on 29 May.

The gig, which will take place without the last original member of the band, Jason Orange, is the first in a series of Meerkat Music concerts hosted by British financial website comparethemarket.com, best known for the famous Compare the Meerkat TV commercials.

“This is a world first for us! Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance!” Take That said in a statement. “It’s always great getting back together with Robbie and we are really excited to be part of this unique show that everyone can enjoy from home.

“We are also delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation around this show, two charities very close to our hearts.”

Robbie added: “I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again – it’s always a pleasure… If we can’t go to the stadium… we’ll bring the stadium to us.”

According to Britain’s The Sun newspaper, the organisation spent a “huge undisclosed” fee to secure the Take That reunion for their premiere show, which will raise money for charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, launched to help the crew members struggling after countless live shows were axed due to the health crisis.

Take That formed in 1990 and enjoyed success until they disbanded in 1996. They later reunited in 2005 as a four-piece, without Robbie, and now perform with Gary, Mark, and Howard, following Jason’s departure in 2014.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments