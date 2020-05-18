 Robbie Williams To Rejoin Take That For Virtual Gig - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams To Rejoin Take That For Virtual Gig

by Music-News.com on May 19, 2020

in News

Robbie Williams is to rejoin his former Take That bandmates for a one-off virtual gig to raise money for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After fuelling rumours of an impending reunion with a recent Zoom meeting, it’s now been revealed that Robbie will team up with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen for a concert on 29 May.

The gig, which will take place without the last original member of the band, Jason Orange, is the first in a series of Meerkat Music concerts hosted by British financial website comparethemarket.com, best known for the famous Compare the Meerkat TV commercials.

“This is a world first for us! Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance!” Take That said in a statement. “It’s always great getting back together with Robbie and we are really excited to be part of this unique show that everyone can enjoy from home.

“We are also delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation around this show, two charities very close to our hearts.”

Robbie added: “I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again – it’s always a pleasure… If we can’t go to the stadium… we’ll bring the stadium to us.”

According to Britain’s The Sun newspaper, the organisation spent a “huge undisclosed” fee to secure the Take That reunion for their premiere show, which will raise money for charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, launched to help the crew members struggling after countless live shows were axed due to the health crisis.

Take That formed in 1990 and enjoyed success until they disbanded in 1996. They later reunited in 2005 as a four-piece, without Robbie, and now perform with Gary, Mark, and Howard, following Jason’s departure in 2014.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Surprises Fans As A Substitute Teacher

Pregnant Katy Perry kicked off her week by surprising two fans with lockdown hook-ups.

17 mins ago
Lisa Mills
Lisa Mills Covers Elvis Presley Singing Rose Marie McCoy

American blues singer Lisa Mills has covered a Rose Marie McCoy song once sung by Elvis Presley.

1 hour ago
Short Stack - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Short Stack Reschedule 2020 Tour With 2021 Dates

Short Stack have finalised new dates for their 10 show tour.

2 hours ago
Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Alice Cooper Releases Song About Isolation ‘Don’t Give Up’

Alice Cooper has delivered a brand new song called 'Don't Give Up' as a message to fans in isolation.

3 days ago
Joseph Wooten & The Hands of Soul To Stream Live From Nashville This Weekend

Joseph Wooten will perform his Hands of Soul on Saturday night from Rudy’s Jazz Lounge in Nashville.

4 days ago
Jason Mraz - photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jason Mraz Releases Second New Song In Three Weeks

Jason Mraz is teasing fans his upcoming album ‘Look For The Good’ with his second new song in three weeks.

5 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Suggest A Take That 30th Anniversary Could Happen

Robbie Williams has hinted he could reunite with his former Take That bandmates soon after revealing the boys took part in a Zoom video meeting during lockdown.

6 days ago