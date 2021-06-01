 Roger Taylor Breaks Free Of Queen For Solo Tour - Noise11.com
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Roger Taylor Breaks Free Of Queen For Solo Tour

by Music-News.com on June 2, 2021

in News

Roger Taylor has announced a solo intimate tour.

Brian May said last week that the Queen touring days may be over but Taylor is set to appear in a string of intimate shows across the UK, starting on October 2 at the O2 Academy in Newcastle and ending at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 22.

Pre-sale for the tickets starts on June 8 at 10am, with fans who pre-order his album ‘Outsider’ via his official site before 4pm BST on June 7 able to access pre-sale tickets early.

Speaking about the tour, he said: “For some time now, we’ve all just been trying to get by. Now, it’s back to the basics, myself and some great musical pals getting back out there to play some rock. Obviously we’ll include some of the Queen classic catalogue, and some of my earlier solo work, but we’ll also be introducing them to some of the new stuff. So we hope folks are going to come on down.”

The tour will coincide with the release of Roger’s album, ‘Outsider’, which will be unveiled on October 1.

And Roger admits it was a “surprise” recording new music in lockdown as he didn’t expect it.

Speaking about his new music, he added in a statement: “I’ve had a bit of a creative spurt and suddenly found myself with an album, which was lovely. It was a surprise!

“I just found myself in the studio and they came out one after the other. It was a pleasure really.”

‘Outsider’ will be Roger’s first solo release since 2013’s ‘Fun On Earth’.

A full list of dates for Roger’s intimate tour is as follows:

October 2 – Newcastle, O2 Academy
October 3 – Manchester, Academy
October 5 – York, Barbican
October 6 – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall
October 8 – Liverpool, O2 Academy
October 9 – Norwich, University East Anglia (UEA)
October 11 – Bath, Forum
October 12 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
October 14 – Plymouth, Pavilions
October 15 – Nottingham, Rock City
October 17 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
October 19 – Guildford, G Live
October 20 – Coventry, HMV Empire
October 22 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Apia Good Times Shows In NSW, ACT and Victoria Postponed Further

All upcoming shows for the Apia Good Times tour in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria have been postponed. Tasmanian dates remain as is.

9 hours ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Melbourne In Lockdown Brings Leo Sayer’s ‘My City In Lockdown’ Back In Focus

Leo Sayer paid tribute to Melbourne’s 112-day Covid lockdown in 2020 with a song that articulated the feelings of Melbourians. ‘My City In Lockdown’ was created for the people of Melbourne.

2 days ago
Brian Cadd, Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Brian Cadd Is Planning A Show On His Own

Brian Cadd has sprung a surprise stand-alone show for Memo Music Hall in June.

2 days ago
Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ann Wilson Opens Her Pre-Heart Vault To Reveal The Daybreaks

Before Heart, Ann Wilson had a band called The Daybreaks. Wilson fromted the short-lived rock band in the late 1960s.

May 26, 2021
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart Premieres Controversial Henson Cargill Classic ‘Skip A Rope’

Marty Stuart has a new song. ‘Skip A Rope’ is the third marker for the upcoming ‘Songs I Sing In the Dark’ project.

May 26, 2021
Francis Rossi Status Quo photo by Ros O'Gorman
Francis Rossi On Status Quo Touring Future

Francis Rossi says the "uppermost thought" on his mind with regards to how much longer Status Quo can tour is the "physicality" of their live shows.

May 26, 2021
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robert Plant Orders Rarities Locked Until After His Death

Robert Plant has told his kids to open up his vault of unreleased music and more to the public for free when he dies.

May 26, 2021