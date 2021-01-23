 Roger Waters Releases Lockdown Version of 'The Gunners Dream' - Noise11.com
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters Releases Lockdown Version of ‘The Gunners Dream’

by Paul Cashmere on January 23, 2021

in News

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has recorded a new lockdown version of ‘The Gunner’s Dream’. A song from the 1983 Pink Floyd album ‘The Final Cut’.

Waters says, “Last night I watched the 2013 documentary film “The Man Who Saved The World”. The man’s name is Stanislav Petrov. The year before Stanislav saved the World. In the year 1982 I wrote a song “The Gunner’s Dream”. It’s weird to think that had Stanislav not been In the right place at the right time none of us would be alive.

“No one under the age of 37 would have have been born at all. It is acknowledged by all but the cretins amongst us that nuclear arms have no value. It is also acknowledged that they are a ticking bomb and we ignore them at our peril Accidents happen.

“The Stanislavs of this world are a rare breed. We’ve been extraordinarily lucky. If I ruled the world, I would heed the words of the wise I would get rid of nuclear weapons first thing tomorrow morning on Dr. King’s name day.

“Of course no-one can rule the world. The world cannot be ruled. It can only be loved and respected and shared if we’re still here in the morning.

“So here is a new recording and video of “The Gunner’s Dream” as a gift from me and my lovely band and our friends to you with our love”.

‘The Final Cut’ was Pink Floyd’s follow-up album to ‘The Wall’. It is the only Pink Floyd album to not feature keyboard player Richard Wright, who left (ie: was fired) during the recording of The Wall.

‘The Final Cut’ was designed as a soundtrack album for ‘The Wall’ movie but was released as a stand-alone piece.

The album was the final album for Waters with Pink Floyd. With Waters gone, Wright returned to the band and Pink Floyd recorded two more albums ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’ (1987) and ‘The Division Bell’ ((1994) before finally disbanding.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gerry Beckley, America, Melbourne 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
America’s Gerry Beckley Releases Solo Best Of

America’s Gerry Beckley has complied his first solo best of ‘Keeping the Light On – The Best of Gerry Beckley’.

11 hours ago
Daryl Braithwaite surfboard
Daryl Braithwaite Has A 30th Anniversary The Horses Surfboard For Sale

Daryl Braithwaite is releasing the best piece of merch since the Kiss Koffin. For just $899 you can now have your very own Daryl Braithwaite The Horses 1991 30th anniversary surfboard.

1 day ago
APIA Good Times Tour 2019 Brian Cadd and Russell Morris photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Brian Cadd and Russell Morris Team Up Again To Tour

Brian Cadd will return to Australia to tour from March with Russell Morris.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan sued by estate of Desire album co-writer

The estate of Jacques Levy is suing Bob Dylan for $US7.25m over the sale of his songwriting catalogue.

2 days ago
Bruce-Springsteen-and-E-Street-Band-perform-at-AAMI-Park-on-Thursday-2-February-2017.-Photo-Ros-OGorman
Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform Land of Hope and Dreams for Biden Harris Inauguration

Bruce Springsteen was in Washington, DC to perform ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ for President Biden and Vice-President Harris on the day of their inauguration.

2 days ago
Bette Midler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bette Midler Farewells Former Reality Star With ‘Goodbye Donnie’

Bette Midler has recorded a farewell song for her outgoing nemesis, the former reality TV star of the USA.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones To Launch Chocolate Bars

The Rolling Stones have an extensive line of merchandise to their name, and now they've added the sweet treats to the mix in honour of their 60th anniversary in 2022.

3 days ago