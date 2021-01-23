Roger Waters Releases Lockdown Version of 'The Gunners Dream' - Noise11.com

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has recorded a new lockdown version of ‘The Gunner’s Dream’. A song from the 1983 Pink Floyd album ‘The Final Cut’.

Waters says, “Last night I watched the 2013 documentary film “The Man Who Saved The World”. The man’s name is Stanislav Petrov. The year before Stanislav saved the World. In the year 1982 I wrote a song “The Gunner’s Dream”. It’s weird to think that had Stanislav not been In the right place at the right time none of us would be alive.

“No one under the age of 37 would have have been born at all. It is acknowledged by all but the cretins amongst us that nuclear arms have no value. It is also acknowledged that they are a ticking bomb and we ignore them at our peril Accidents happen.

“The Stanislavs of this world are a rare breed. We’ve been extraordinarily lucky. If I ruled the world, I would heed the words of the wise I would get rid of nuclear weapons first thing tomorrow morning on Dr. King’s name day.

“Of course no-one can rule the world. The world cannot be ruled. It can only be loved and respected and shared if we’re still here in the morning.

“So here is a new recording and video of “The Gunner’s Dream” as a gift from me and my lovely band and our friends to you with our love”.

‘The Final Cut’ was Pink Floyd’s follow-up album to ‘The Wall’. It is the only Pink Floyd album to not feature keyboard player Richard Wright, who left (ie: was fired) during the recording of The Wall.

‘The Final Cut’ was designed as a soundtrack album for ‘The Wall’ movie but was released as a stand-alone piece.

The album was the final album for Waters with Pink Floyd. With Waters gone, Wright returned to the band and Pink Floyd recorded two more albums ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’ (1987) and ‘The Division Bell’ ((1994) before finally disbanding.

