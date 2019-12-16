Rolling Sets Festival Turns All-Ages, Adds More Artists

Coffs Harbour’s upcoming Rolling Sets festival will open its gates to fans of any age after massive demand.

The festival will showcase Aussie artists in the home of the Big Banana with guitar-pop legends Lime Cordiale, producer LTTLE KNG and local heroes Seafoame joining the lineup.

They join a killer lineup of massive names and local upstarts including Hilltop Hoods, The Rubens, Mallrat, George Alice, while Los Scallywaggs, San Mei, Vanilla Gorilla, Stupid Baby, Milky Thred and Nana Klumpp.

The festival takes place on Saturday, January 25 at the Coffs Harbour Amphitheatre: a venue that boasts 280-degree views of the ocean. Fans of any age can get tickets by clicking here.

Dig on Lime Cordiale’s Robbery below:

