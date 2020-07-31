Rolling Stones ‘Steel Wheels Live’ Coming With Guests Guns ‘N Roses, John Lee Hooker and Eric Clapton

The next archive DVD for The Rolling Stones will be ‘Steel Wheels Live’ and it features guests John Lee Hooker, Eric Clapton and Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin from Guns ‘N Roses.
‘Steel Wheels Live’ was filmed in December, 1989 at Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Stones performed three shows with the same setlist and same guests on 17, 19 and 20 December to film the event which has not been made officially announced until now.
Steel Wheels Live Tracklist
1. Intro
2. Start Me Up
3. Bitch
4. Sad Sad Sad
5. Undercover of the Night
6. Harlem Shuffle
7. Tumbling Dice
8. Miss You
9. Terrifying
10. Ruby Tuesday
11. Salt of the Earth (featuring Axl Rose & Izzy Stradlin)
12. Rock and a Hard Place
13. Mixed Emotions
14. Honky Tonk Women
15. Midnight Rambler
16. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
17. Little Red Rooster (featuring Eric Clapton)
18. Boogie Chillen (featuring Eric Clapton & John Lee Hooker)
19. Can’t Be Seen
20. Happy
21. Paint It Black
22. 2,000 Light Years From Home
23. Sympathy For The Devil
24. Gimme Shelter
25. It’s Only Rock n Roll (But I Like It)
26. Brown Sugar
27. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Encore
28. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
An expanded edition will also be released with a CD of songs randomly played on the world tour.
That CD features:
1 Play with Fire (CNE Stadium, Toronto, On 03/09/89)
2 Dead Flowers (CNE Stadium, Toronto, On 03/09/89)
3 Almost Hear You Sigh (Wembley Stadium, London 06/07/90)
4 I Just Want to Make Love to You (Wembley Stadium, London 06/07/90)
5 Street Fighting Man (Wembley Stadium, London 06/07/90)
‘Steel Wheels Live’ will be released on 25 September, 2020. Before that the 1973 album ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ will be released in August.
