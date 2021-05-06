Ronnie Wood Becomes Ambassador for Turn Up For Recovery - Noise11.com

Ronnie Wood is the new ambassador for Turn Up For Recovery, a charity supporting the recovery of addicts.

“I am proud to announce that today I have become an ambassador for Turn Up For Recovery, Ronnie said in a statement. “Turn Up For Recovery’s mission is a subject very close to my heart and I am so honoured to become an ambassador for this brilliant organisation. Turn Up For Recovery bring people together through music to support recovery for addicts, and their friends and family. To become a part of that is my way of giving back, as I am so grateful for all the care and support I’ve received along the way, in my recovery”.

I am proud to announce that I am now an ambassador for @turnup4recovery. Their mission is a subject very close to my heart and I am so honoured to become an ambassador for this brilliant organisation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/PQ1aIb11CE — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 5, 2021

@turnup4recovery bring people together through music to support recovery for addicts, and their friends and family. To become a part of that is my way of giving back, as I am so grateful for all the care and support I've received along the way, in my recovery. 2/2 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 5, 2021

Wood has also created a limited edition poster for the charity.

It features the Affirmation:

“When I take care of myself, I can achieve anything’ says so much and it’s true. That is something I can live by”

Each print is personally signed by Ronnie Wood.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments