 Ronnie Wood Becomes Ambassador for Turn Up For Recovery - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood Becomes Ambassador for Turn Up For Recovery

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 6, 2021

in News

Ronnie Wood is the new ambassador for Turn Up For Recovery, a charity supporting the recovery of addicts.

“I am proud to announce that today I have become an ambassador for Turn Up For Recovery, Ronnie said in a statement. “Turn Up For Recovery’s mission is a subject very close to my heart and I am so honoured to become an ambassador for this brilliant organisation. Turn Up For Recovery bring people together through music to support recovery for addicts, and their friends and family. To become a part of that is my way of giving back, as I am so grateful for all the care and support I’ve received along the way, in my recovery”.

Wood has also created a limited edition poster for the charity.

It features the Affirmation:

“When I take care of myself, I can achieve anything’ says so much and it’s true. That is something I can live by”

Each print is personally signed by Ronnie Wood.

