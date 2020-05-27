 Rosanne Cash Stands Up To Nashville Thug - Noise11.com
Rosanne Cash Stands Up To Nashville Thug

by Music-News.com on May 28, 2020

Singer Rosanne Cash is disgusted by the behaviour of a man in Nashville, Tennessee after he verbally attacked her daughter for wearing a face mask at the grocery store.

Rosanne Cash took to Twitter to share the disturbing experience with fans, explaining her kid would be considered a high-risk patient if she contracts COVID-19, after previously overcoming a near-fatal battle with swine flu strain H1N1.

“My daughter lives in Nashville & wore her mask to buy groceries,” Rosanne tweeted.

“Guy yells at her: ‘Liberal pussy!’ Back story: she nearly died of H1N1. She was in the ICU (intensive care unit) for a week, on a ventilator for 3 days. She CANNOT get covid. The ignorance & hatred is so painful. She’s trying to survive.”

Rosanne, whose father was country music great Johnny Cash, didn’t identify which of her girls had been cruelly targetted, but she shares daughters Caitlin, Chelsea, and Carrie with her ex-husband, fellow singer Rodney Crowell.

She also helped to raise Crowell’s child, Hannah, from a previous marriage.

Stay-at-home orders previously put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Nashville were recently eased, although public health officials are still encouraging residents to wear face masks wherever possible to prevent asymptomatic carriers from potentially infecting others.

