 Ross Wilson On Why He Won’t Play Australia Day Concerts Anymore - Noise11.com
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ross Wilson On Why He Won’t Play Australia Day Concerts Anymore

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2021

in News

Ross Wilson says he will no longer play Australia Day concerts. Instead, the Australian rock legend will play the special ‘Living In The land Of Oz’ concert to mark Survival Day 2021.

“Over the years I’ve played lots of Australia Day concerts because it is a big thing with most councils and they put on some kind of event and have fireworks,” Ross tells Noise11.com. “I got paid very well for those but as time has gone by I made the decision a couple of years ago that things are still quite serious between indigenous Australians and the colonial ones, including myself. I think it is important to address some of the issues I addressed in ‘Living In The Land of Oz’ so I made a decision that I am not going to play at “Australia Day” events until they change the date”.

Wilson wants a new date for Australia Day so that all Australians can celebrate equally. “I’d love to celebrate Australia Day and have it more inclusive but to put it deliberately on the 26th of January, which is the anniversary of 26th of January 1788 which was when the First Fleet left Botany Bay and went into Port Jackson and claimed it for England and it became an English colony,” he says. “The results for Indigenous Australians are plain to see even today in the fact they were dispossessed in a country they had lived in for tens of thousands of years. There began bloody conflicts. For me it is a real red flag. It is a problem to have it on that date so lets more the date. ‘Change the Date’ as Midnight Oil say on their latest album. It is a movement , so let’s change the date. Lets’ have Australia Day where we can all celebrate Australia without that tainted date over our had.”

The Living In The Land Of Oz concert will feature Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks with Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission and Jessie Lloyd’s Mission Songs Project. The show will kick off at 2:30pm Tuesday 26 January at the Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington.

Tickets are available here

“I will be playing that song and a lot of other songs I have written over the years. I’ll be doing Mondo Rock songs and Daddy Cool songs and we are going to have a lot of fun. We are up against stiff competition. There are a lot of Australia Day events going on. I hope someone comes along”.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Hannaford Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes at Sounds Better Together concert photo by David Harris
Jimmy Barnes Reboots Like Music In Victoria With Sounds Better Together

Live music sounds good, doesn’t it … and its back. Jimmy Barnes headlined the first of the 21 Sounds Better Together concerts at the Rochford Winery in Victoria’s Yarra Valley.

21 hours ago
Gerry Beckley, America, Melbourne 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
America’s Gerry Beckley Releases Solo Best Of

America’s Gerry Beckley has complied his first solo best of ‘Keeping the Light On – The Best of Gerry Beckley’.

2 days ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Releases Lockdown Version of ‘The Gunners Dream’

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has recorded a new lockdown version of ‘The Gunner’s Dream’. A song from the 1983 Pink Floyd album ‘The Final Cut’.

2 days ago
Daryl Braithwaite surfboard
Daryl Braithwaite Has A 30th Anniversary The Horses Surfboard For Sale

Daryl Braithwaite is releasing the best piece of merch since the Kiss Koffin. For just $899 you can now have your very own Daryl Braithwaite The Horses 1991 30th anniversary surfboard.

3 days ago
APIA Good Times Tour 2019 Brian Cadd and Russell Morris photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Brian Cadd and Russell Morris Team Up Again To Tour

Brian Cadd will return to Australia to tour from March with Russell Morris.

3 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan sued by estate of Desire album co-writer

The estate of Jacques Levy is suing Bob Dylan for $US7.25m over the sale of his songwriting catalogue.

3 days ago
Bruce-Springsteen-and-E-Street-Band-perform-at-AAMI-Park-on-Thursday-2-February-2017.-Photo-Ros-OGorman
Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform Land of Hope and Dreams for Biden Harris Inauguration

Bruce Springsteen was in Washington, DC to perform ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ for President Biden and Vice-President Harris on the day of their inauguration.

4 days ago