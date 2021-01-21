Ross Wilson, The Living End Join Sounds Better Together Events - Noise11.com

Ross Wilson and The Living End have been added to the expanding Sounds Better Together concert from the Victorian government.

2021 is a milestone year for Ross Wilson as he celebrated 50 years since the release of his Daddy Cool classic ‘Eagle Rock’.

The next round of Sounds Better Together shows features:

25 Jan, Alex Lahey and Scott Darlow, Gershwin Room, St Kilda

27 Jan, Ross Wilson and Fergus James, Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

27 Jan, The Living End and Bakers Eddy, Forum Melbourne

28 Jan, Didirri and Mia Wray, The Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool

29 Jan, Pierce Brothers and Shannen James, Westernpoint Hotel, San Remo

For all 2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER events, a COVIDSafe event plan has been approved by the Victorian Public Health Advisory Panel, Chief Health Officer (CHO) and the Major Events Taskforce.

2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER – outdoor venues:

• To ensure a COVIDSafe event the following will be implemented:

• Reduced capacity shows

• Digital tickets – this ensures all contact details are recorded even when a ticket is forwarded or sold to another patron

• Regular touchpoint cleaning

• Additional Bar, Food & Sanitary facilities – to minimise queuing

• Additional Staffing – Security and Event staff to help manage social distancing onsite

• COVIDSafe officer to ensure compliance

• Hand Sanitiser stations

• Increased communications to patrons and staff

• Event staff health check and training

• Additional medical facilities and staffing

• “Buy together to stay together” – Shows will be reserved allocated seating only (we have increased the row widths to ensure social distancing between groups)

2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER – indoor venues:

• Events will be operating in a COVIDSafe environment. For full details please contact the individual venues directly.

• Important COVID Information: Given the current locations of outbreaks in the NSW region, anyone coming into Victoria from the NSW border region should check the NSW Health website and follow the instructions listed. Individuals can not attend if they have been outside the NSW bubble region.

Tickets to attend these special 2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER concerts are priced between an incredible $20 to $49.90* with the new shows on-sale from Thursday 21 January 12noon AEDT.

For details head to soundsbettertogether.com.

