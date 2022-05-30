 Roxy Music Avalon Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Roxy Music Avalon

Roxy Music Avalon Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2022

in News

‘Avalon’, the final album for Roxy Music, has just turned 40 years old.

‘Avalon’ was the eighth and last Roxy Music album. The album was released on 28 May 1982.

Roxy Music recorded the album at Compass Point Studios in the Bahamas. It became their most successful album reaching no 1 in Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

The USA missed the magic of Roxy Music. ‘Avalon’ only reached at 53 in America but the band never had a Top 20 album in the USA with their highest chart success being ‘Manifesto’ at no 23. However, over the decades it became a consistent seller in the USA and eventually sold over one million copies making it Platinum.

Roxy Music was a three piece by the time of ‘Avalon’ with the founding members reduced to Bryan Ferry on vocals and keyboards, Phil Manzanera on lead guitar and Andy Mackay on saxophone.

‘Avalon’ had three hit singles.

‘More Than This’ (no 6 UK, no 6 Australia)

‘Avalon’ (no 13 UK, no 22 Australia)

‘Take A Chance With Me’ (no 26, UK)

