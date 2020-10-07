Royal Australian Mint Debuts New AC/DC Coins

The Royal Australian Mint has debuted a stunning collection of AC/DC coins as a box set with original album covers.
This is the second time the Royal Australian Mint has produced AC/DC coins. The first series was issued in 2018.
The six albums represented in the series of 20 cent coins are:
High Voltage
TNT
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Back In Black
For Those About To Rock
Ballbreaker
The roadcase box set edition all features a 7th AC/DC collectors coin.
Unlike the mess Australian Post made with their AC/DC stamp series, the Royal Australian Mint got it right by using the Australian, not international covers. Australia Post’s series featured five covers from the American releases not available in Australia.
The six album coins are available individually for $15 or as the road case box set for $110 with the bonus coin.
The Australian Mint also today issued a limited edition 2021 $1 Silver Frosted Uncirculated AC/DC $1 coin.
AC/DC released their new song ‘Shot In The Dark’ this week. The album ‘PWR/UP’ will be released in November.
