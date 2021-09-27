 Russell Crowe Urges You To Listen To The New Ben Lee Song - Noise11.com
Russell Crowe Urges You To Listen To The New Ben Lee Song

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2021

in News

Russell Crowe has tweeted his joy of the new Ben Lee song ‘Born For This Bullshit’, tweeting his fans to check it out.

“This is a great track,” he wrote. Ben Lee is a gem. Should be added to the National Trust list of Australia’s living treasures’.

Ben Lee released ‘Born For This Bullshit’ on Friday ahead of the album ‘I’m Fun’ coming soon.

“Russell, I love him. We are mates,” Ben Lee tells Noise11.com. “I think one of the things that bonds us is that cheeky, fighters spirit. I just knew the song would appeal to him. I sent it to him and he loved it. I said ‘did you give it a listen?’ and he said ‘four times in a row’. He just loved it.

I think the mixture of what I’ve always tried to tap into is almost like a rappers confidence or swagger mixed with the sensitivity and romance of Jonathan Richman or someone like that. That is my sweet spot and I think that is what this song is.

