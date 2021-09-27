Russell Crowe Urges You To Listen To The New Ben Lee Song - Noise11.com

Russell Crowe has tweeted his joy of the new Ben Lee song ‘Born For This Bullshit’, tweeting his fans to check it out.
“This is a great track,” he wrote. Ben Lee is a gem. Should be added to the National Trust list of Australia’s living treasures’.
This is a great track. Ben Lee is a gem. Should be added to the National Trust list of Australia’s living treasures. @kyleandjackieo great track for your audience. Hope you guys can kiss and make up. @HughesyEdErin @fitzyandwippa . Radio is on fire in Australia right now. https://t.co/S7wBLodico
— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) September 22, 2021
Ben Lee released ‘Born For This Bullshit’ on Friday ahead of the album ‘I’m Fun’ coming soon.
“Russell, I love him. We are mates,” Ben Lee tells Noise11.com. “I think one of the things that bonds us is that cheeky, fighters spirit. I just knew the song would appeal to him. I sent it to him and he loved it. I said ‘did you give it a listen?’ and he said ‘four times in a row’. He just loved it.
I think the mixture of what I’ve always tried to tap into is almost like a rappers confidence or swagger mixed with the sensitivity and romance of Jonathan Richman or someone like that. That is my sweet spot and I think that is what this song is.
