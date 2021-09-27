Russell Crowe Urges You To Listen To The New Ben Lee Song - Noise11.com

Russell Crowe has tweeted his joy of the new Ben Lee song ‘Born For This Bullshit’, tweeting his fans to check it out.

“This is a great track,” he wrote. Ben Lee is a gem. Should be added to the National Trust list of Australia’s living treasures’.

This is a great track. Ben Lee is a gem. Should be added to the National Trust list of Australia’s living treasures. @kyleandjackieo great track for your audience. Hope you guys can kiss and make up. @HughesyEdErin @fitzyandwippa . Radio is on fire in Australia right now. https://t.co/S7wBLodico — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) September 22, 2021

Ben Lee released ‘Born For This Bullshit’ on Friday ahead of the album ‘I’m Fun’ coming soon.

“Russell, I love him. We are mates,” Ben Lee tells Noise11.com. “I think one of the things that bonds us is that cheeky, fighters spirit. I just knew the song would appeal to him. I sent it to him and he loved it. I said ‘did you give it a listen?’ and he said ‘four times in a row’. He just loved it.

I think the mixture of what I’ve always tried to tap into is almost like a rappers confidence or swagger mixed with the sensitivity and romance of Jonathan Richman or someone like that. That is my sweet spot and I think that is what this song is.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments