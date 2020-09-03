Sade To Release Her Six Albums In Vinyl Box Set

Sade has had her six studio album remastered at Abbey Road for the vinyl Box set ‘This Far’.

In a statement at her socials it reads, “All of the band’s acclaimed albums: Diamond Life (1984), Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000), and Soldier Of Love (2010) are packaged into the beautifully finished, white case-bound box. Revisiting the audio, the band and Miles Showell worked from high resolution digital transfers of the stereo master mixes, from the original studio recordings, remastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios”.

Sade released her first album ‘Diamond Life’ in 1984. It reached no 2 in the UK, no 5 in the USA and no 6 in Australia selling over 4 million in the USA alone.

The follow-up ‘Promise’ (1985) was no 1 in the USA and UK and no 9 in Australia.

‘Stronger Than Pride’ was released in 1988. It went to no 3 UK, no 11 Australia and no 7 in the USA.

‘Love Deluxe’ (1992) reached no 10 UK, no 13 Australia and no 3 USA.

‘Lovers Rock’ (2000) was no 18 UK, no 28 Australia and no 3 USA.

Sade’s last album was ‘Soldier of Love’ in 2010. It reached no 4 in the USA and Australia and no 1 in the USA.

Sade’s last new music was ‘The Big Unknown’ in 2018 for the movie ‘Widows’, directed by Steve McQueen.

Earlier in 2018 she also recorded the song ‘Flower of the Universe’ for the Disney movie ‘A Wrinkle In Time’.

In total Sade has sold over 60 million records worldwide.

