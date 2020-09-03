 Sade To Release Her Six Albums In Vinyl Box Set - Noise11.com
Sade photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sade photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sade To Release Her Six Albums In Vinyl Box Set

by Paul Cashmere on September 3, 2020

in News

Sade has had her six studio album remastered at Abbey Road for the vinyl Box set ‘This Far’.

In a statement at her socials it reads, “All of the band’s acclaimed albums: Diamond Life (1984), Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000), and Soldier Of Love (2010) are packaged into the beautifully finished, white case-bound box. Revisiting the audio, the band and Miles Showell worked from high resolution digital transfers of the stereo master mixes, from the original studio recordings, remastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios”.

Sade released her first album ‘Diamond Life’ in 1984. It reached no 2 in the UK, no 5 in the USA and no 6 in Australia selling over 4 million in the USA alone.

The follow-up ‘Promise’ (1985) was no 1 in the USA and UK and no 9 in Australia.

‘Stronger Than Pride’ was released in 1988. It went to no 3 UK, no 11 Australia and no 7 in the USA.

‘Love Deluxe’ (1992) reached no 10 UK, no 13 Australia and no 3 USA.

‘Lovers Rock’ (2000) was no 18 UK, no 28 Australia and no 3 USA.

Sade’s last album was ‘Soldier of Love’ in 2010. It reached no 4 in the USA and Australia and no 1 in the USA.

Sade’s last new music was ‘The Big Unknown’ in 2018 for the movie ‘Widows’, directed by Steve McQueen.

Earlier in 2018 she also recorded the song ‘Flower of the Universe’ for the Disney movie ‘A Wrinkle In Time’.

In total Sade has sold over 60 million records worldwide.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Sade - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sade - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sade - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sade - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sade - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Tony Martin
Former Black Sabbath Singer Tony Martin To Release Solo Album ‘Thorns’

One-time Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin will release his solo album ‘Thorns’.

1 day ago
Skyhooks with Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Puts His Jukebox Up On Spotify

Ross Wilson has created a Spotify playlist so that you can enjoy the music from his home Jukebox.

2 days ago
David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship
Jefferson Starship Cover Jefferson Airplane

Jefferson Starship have covered a Jefferson Airplane song on their new album.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger in The Burnt Orange Heresy
Mick Jagger “Studied” For His Last Movie Role

Mick Jagger was careful to do his homework before starring in his new movie The Burnt Orange Heresy because he felt rusty after two decades away from acting.

3 days ago
Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
Elton John Doesn’t Listen To Elton John

BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitt chatted with Sir Elton John about Record Store Day on Mary Anne Hobbs’ show.

4 days ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Leo Sayer Sends Heartfelt Message To Melbourne With ‘My City In Lockdown

Leo Sayer has written one of his most poignant songs ever with a message for Melbourne ‘My City In Lockdown’.

4 days ago
Diesel at Red Hot Summer
Diesel Connects Connects The Sunset With Suburbia On New Album

Diesel’s latest album ‘Sunset Suburbia’ is about the connection between the romance of sunset with the harsh reality of suburbia.

6 days ago