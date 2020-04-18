 Sam Smith Claims He Had COVID-19 But Wasn't Tested - Noise11.com
Sam Smith Claims He Had COVID-19 But Wasn't Tested

Sam Smith is convinced they have already battled through the respiratory virus – which is also known as COVID-19 – although they haven’t been able to get hold of a test to prove their self-diagnosis.

They said: “I didn’t get tested but I know I have it. I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it.”

Sam explained they started to get symptoms of the illness before the UK was significantly impacted, and said that within a week, their sister “started getting the same symptoms”.

Smith and their sister self-isolated for three weeks in order to protect their family.

Sam added: “I’ve got an older Nan, so we didn’t want to risk anything.”

Thankfully, the star is now on the mend, but has said their illness took a toll on their creative flow.

They said: “As everyone was kind of really on lock down, that’s when I got over it, luckily.

“The first two weeks I was like, ‘I just want to sing. I don’t want to sing my songs, I don’t want to sing and film it, I just want to walk around the house and sing.’ I started sitting in my living room singing along to backing tracks of old Corinne Bailey Rae tunes. All these songs I used to just love singing. Old Stevie [Wonder] songs. And yeah, it just felt really good. But then I lost that a week later. I didn’t want to sing.”

Sam recently cancelled plans to release their forthcoming album – which was supposed to be named ‘To Die For’, although they are renaming the record – amid the global health crisis.

And Smith has teased they have an album “ready to go” as soon as the pandemic “calms down”.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio, they said: “The tone of the song ‘To Die For’ in the title didn’t feel right. I have an album ready to go whenever this all calms down or whenever it feels right. There’s a whole record there to go.”

