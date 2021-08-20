 Santana Debuts First Song With Rob Thomas In 22 Years - Noise11.com
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Santana Debuts First Song With Rob Thomas In 22 Years

by Paul Cashmere on August 20, 2021

in News

Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas are back together for their first song in 21 years ‘Move’.

“‘Move’ came about very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened,” Carlos Santana said. “It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself – you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”

Thomas and Santana released Carlos’ comeback ‘Smooth’ in 1999. The song was the key track for his ‘Supernatural’. ‘Supernatural’ was so successful to it eventually outsold every previous Santana album added together. It is currently sitting at 15 times Platinum in the USA.

The next Santana album ‘Blessings and Miracles’ will be released on 15 October.

