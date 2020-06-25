 Scott Darlow Launches New Mushroom Label Reclusive Records - Noise11.com
Scott Darlow You Cant See Black In The Dark

Scott Darlow Launches New Mushroom Label Reclusive Records

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2020

in News

Yorta Yorta singer songwriter Scott Darlow is the first signing to Mushroom’s new label Reclusive Records.

Darlow’s first song for the label is ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’. Ina statement Scott says, “’You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ is a song that I’ve spent my whole life trying to write. It is difficult to articulate the battle I’ve felt as an Indigenous person, when there is still so much love, passion and connection to Australian land. ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ isn’t just a song written for the current Black Lives Matter movement – this is the journey that I have lived and breathed my entire life.”

‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ features Birds of Tokyo’s Ian Kenny. Ian says, “‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ is a passionate song talking about real issues in our own backyard. Scott Darlow has a truly powerful message and now is a good time for everyone to start listening to a voice like his. Recognise, reform and reconcile are the words I hear.”

The proceeds from streams and downloads of ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ will be donated to Wirrpanda Foundation. Launched in 2005 by former West Coast Eagles player David Wirrpanda, The Wirrpanda Foundation aims to lead the provision of education and employment opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians by working together to empower and build capacity amongst individuals, their families and their communities.

Noise11.com

