Scott Dorsey Confirmed As Director of Entertainment at Palazzo Versace, Gold Coast - Noise11.com

Australian based entertainment executive Scott Dorsey, manager to his father superstar Engelbert Humperdinck for years, has accepted a position as Director of Entertainment at Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast.

Scott compares his job description to, “Bringing a touch of glitz and glamor back to Gold Coast”.

“I am thrilled to be working at this iconic venue and have some mega plans in mind,” Dorsey tells Noise11.com

Scott Dorsey at Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast

Some of those plans include bringing world class entertainment to The Versace Ballroom with a capacity of 600 people.

“I am talking to one of the most renowned performers from Las Vegas to bring his show out in December for a week of Vegas style entertainment- complete with Showgirls and roulette tables- we are also going to do some great DJs by the pool and entertainment 7 nights a week in the iconic lobby lounge including dueling pianos,” he said.

The new Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast General Manager John Autelitano is an avid lover of music and is excited about the prospects of working with Dorsey. “Scott brings with him a wealth of experience and connections and it is my priority to ensure that my guests have the best time when staying with us at Versace.”

Scott’s experience includes more than a decade directing the career of his superstar father Engelbert Humperdinck. Over the past 20 years, Scott has worked with such greats as Sir Elton John, Carlos Santana, Slash, Olivia Newton John and Rob Thomas.

https://www.palazzoversace.com.au

