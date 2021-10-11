 Seawitch Take To Mt Duckworth WA For ‘Trial Of Love’ Video - Noise11.com
Seawitch Take To Mt Duckworth WA For ‘Trial Of Love’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2021

in News

Seawitch, the band featuring ex-Def FX member Fiona Horne with Dave (Spiff) Hopkins of The Hellmen, have generated a stunning video from Mt Duckworth, Western Australia for their latest song ‘Trial of Love’.

The video was filmed and edited by Alex Hawkins of Simple Ben Films and features footage of pro-surfer Jay Davies, filmed by Wyatt Davies.

Seawitch began releasing a song and video a month in June off the 4 track EP.

Def FX had their biggest success in 1996 with the album ‘Majick’.

Being Western Australia based Seawitch do have shows in October.

SEAWITCH ROCKTOBER WA SHOWS:

FRIDAY OCTOBER 15 – Prince of Wales Hotel, Bunbury,

SEAWITCH supported by Legs Electric (legendary all girl Perth rock band supporting KISS on their rescheduled tour)
and fresh Fremantle up and comers, ‘Unicorn.’
A ‘girls to the front’ night with all bands featuring strong female front women.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 30 – SCARBOROUGH BEACH
Public ALL AGES Outdoor Halloween Block Party, 3pm – 9pm hosted by Livid Skate Cafe, sponsored by Giant Dwarf and Fuzz Factory Touring featuring:

SEAWITCH
Giant Dwarf
Mage
The Ivory Lies
Vulgurite
Unicorn
Misfires

SUNDAY 31ST OCTOBER -The Milk Bar – Civic Hotel – Inglewood
HELLOWEEN – Costume Party – Come as your most wicked self!
5pm – 10pm
Featuring spooky decorations and Perth’s best heavy rock bands:
SEAWITCH
Beltane Fire
Art of Dysfunction
Skygazer

