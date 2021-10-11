Seawitch Take To Mt Duckworth WA For ‘Trial Of Love’ Video - Noise11.com

Seawitch, the band featuring ex-Def FX member Fiona Horne with Dave (Spiff) Hopkins of The Hellmen, have generated a stunning video from Mt Duckworth, Western Australia for their latest song ‘Trial of Love’.

The video was filmed and edited by Alex Hawkins of Simple Ben Films and features footage of pro-surfer Jay Davies, filmed by Wyatt Davies.

Seawitch began releasing a song and video a month in June off the 4 track EP.

Def FX had their biggest success in 1996 with the album ‘Majick’.

Being Western Australia based Seawitch do have shows in October.

SEAWITCH ROCKTOBER WA SHOWS:

FRIDAY OCTOBER 15 – Prince of Wales Hotel, Bunbury,

SEAWITCH supported by Legs Electric (legendary all girl Perth rock band supporting KISS on their rescheduled tour)

and fresh Fremantle up and comers, ‘Unicorn.’

A ‘girls to the front’ night with all bands featuring strong female front women.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 30 – SCARBOROUGH BEACH

Public ALL AGES Outdoor Halloween Block Party, 3pm – 9pm hosted by Livid Skate Cafe, sponsored by Giant Dwarf and Fuzz Factory Touring featuring:

SEAWITCH

Giant Dwarf

Mage

The Ivory Lies

Vulgurite

Unicorn

Misfires

SUNDAY 31ST OCTOBER -The Milk Bar – Civic Hotel – Inglewood

HELLOWEEN – Costume Party – Come as your most wicked self!

5pm – 10pm

Featuring spooky decorations and Perth’s best heavy rock bands:

SEAWITCH

Beltane Fire

Art of Dysfunction

Skygazer

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments