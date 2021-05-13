 Seth Sentry To Release First Album In Six Years - Noise11.com
Seth Sentry To Release First Album In Six Years

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 14, 2021

in News

Mornington hip-hop artist Seth Sentry will release his first album in six years ‘Super Cool Tree House’ in June.

Seth dropped a song a week during lockdown and then when it opened up went into the studio to polish the songs off.

He says, “Super Cool Tree House started as a fun weekly challenge I set myself during the first Melbourne lockdown. I asked people to send me beats, some professional producers, some amateurs & every Monday I picked a new one.

“Then the aim was to write & record a song that week to be released every Sunday! Not only was it a great way to kill time during the lockdown but it really helped reinvigorate my love for straight up bars. Hardly any hooks, no thought about song structure etc. just straight up raps. I fukn loved it.”

The studio work was created with producer Nic Martin. The album is the full YouTube series with the addition of ‘Castlevania’, not from the YouTube series.

Seth Sentry and Friends are playing Friday nights through May at the Evelyn in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

