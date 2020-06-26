 Sevendust Cover Soundgarden ‘The Day Tried To Live’ - Noise11.com
Sevendust

Sevendust

Sevendust Cover Soundgarden ‘The Day Tried To Live’

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2020

in News

Sevendust have covered Soundgarden’s ‘The Day I Tried To Live’.

“Soundgarden is such an important band to all of us in Sevendust and this love for them goes all the way back to when we were starting,” explains Lajon Witherspoon. “We discussed trying to do one of their songs and our producer Elvis suggested ‘The Day I Tried To Live.’ I would have been fine with any of those songs personally. When I first heard it, I thought the lyrics were timeless. The lyrics are about trying to experience new things and change the way you live, and we see examples of that every day with what is happening around the world. To have the chance to cover this song and release it is so special to all of us. Thank you, Chris Cornell and Soundgarden.”

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden wrote ‘The Day I Tried To Live’. It was the second single from the ‘Superunknown’ album.

Sevendust chose the song to return to the airwaves with after seeing the societal changes happening around the globe. The lyrical message of learning to live a better life is as relevant today as they were when the song was first released in 1994.

