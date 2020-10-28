Shakin’ Stevens Once (or Twice) Opened For The Rolling Stones - Noise11.com

In 1969 Shakin’ Stevens was chosen to open for two show for the Rolling Stones in London.
Shakin’ Stevens wouldn’t have his first hit for another 9 years. That happened in 1977 in Australia with a song called ‘Somebody Touched Me’, which features on Shakey’s new 19 disc box set.
Shakin’ Stevens tells Noise11.com, “We were doing a university show in Cardiff and the Stones sent a person down to check us out to see if we were any good. We did the London show, two shows, an afternoon and an evening. When we arrived in London in the Saville Theatre, The Stones and Mick Jagger were singing songs like ‘High School Confidential’ and all the Rock and Roll songs. It was great. Maybe they were trying to make us feel at home. They were lovely guys. After that I worked with Keith Richards as well on concerts. Basically, they are down to earth. They are Rhythm and Blues, come Rock and Roll. They are very nice guys and very rootsy guys”.
Shakin’ Stevens will release his 19 disc box set ‘Fire In The Blood’ in November.
The Stones setlist almost mirrored the tracklisting for Get Yer Ya Yas Out, recorded at Madison Square Garden in New York just a few weeks earlier.
‘The Stones album ‘Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out’ was released on 4 September 1970. It was recorded in November 1969.
Here is the Stones setlist for December 14, 1969, with Shakin’ Stevens as support:
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Carol
Sympathy for the Devil
Stray Cat Blues
Prodigal Son
You Gotta Move
Love in Vain
I’m Free
Under My Thumb
Midnight Rambler
Live With Me
Gimme Shelter
Little Queenie
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Honky Tonk Women
Street Fighting Man
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook