 Florence Welch Likely To Join Taylor Swift Tour - Noise11.com
Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Florence Welch Likely To Join Taylor Swift Tour

by Music-News.com on April 26, 2024

in News

Florence Welch hinted she could pop up at one of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ shows in London.

Florence is featured on the track ‘Florida!!!’ from Taylor’s latest LP ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and has admitted she was slightly naive about “the scale” of being part of Taylor’s crazy world.

She told British Vogue: “I almost didn’t think of the scale of it. There’s the sort of bigness of [Taylor Swift the phenomenon], and then there’s the Taylor I spend time with in the studio, who is just the sweetest and most down to earth.”

Florence continued: “We had such a fun time. And then when it came out I was like, ‘Oh, shit!’”

Quizzed on whether she could appear at one of the eight concerts Taylor is playing at Wembley Stadium this June and August, she played coy: “If I was gonna do it, it would be a surprise.”

Meanwhile, Florence and the Machine are set to play a one-off orchestral gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall, performing their acclaimed debut album, ‘Lungs’, in full.

Florence teased the special concert and is “currently on the hunt for old medieval English instruments.”

‘Florence + The Machine – Symphony Of Lungs’ – which will be part of the BBC Proms – will take place at the historic venue on September 11.

She told the publication: “When [the invitation] came in, they were like, ‘We know you’re off, but would you…?’ and I was like, ‘Yes!’”

The 37-year-old singer added: “I’m so honoured.

“The background to life in my house is classical music, and especially the more obscure things. So it’s a really exciting thing to be asked to do – the Proms is just so special.”

Florence released ‘Lungs’ on July 3, 2009, and it went on to nab the BRIT Award for British Album of the Year.

A 10th anniversary edition was released in 2019, with two unheard tracks, ‘Donkey Kosh’ and ‘My Best Dress’, which were recorded during the original recording sessions for the LP.

A special box set also included B sides, rarities, and more.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

