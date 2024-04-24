Hayley Williams Is Set To Tour With Taylor Swift - Noise11.com

Hayley Williams is excited to be joining Taylor Swift on the road, following the release of her longtime pal’s 11th studio album.

Williams posting to her Instagram, “I’m so ready to be tour-mates.”

Paramore is set to serve as Swift’s opening act on the Eras Tour when it resumes on 9 May in Paris.

The band will remain on the tour throughout its international dates.

Williams took to her Instagram Stories to name Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, as one of her favourites in honour of Record Store Day.

“Had me from the storytelling alone, my friend,” Williams wrote alongside the cover art.

“Every one of us knows this kind of grief! It’s so impressive to me how specific and colorful Taylor’s words get without ever losing the universal thread.”

Swift announce last year that Williams would be joining her on the road with a post featuring a picture of the two old friends with their arms over each other’s shoulders.

“I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Most recently, Swift and Williams teamed up for Castles Crumbling off of 2023’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

music-news.com

