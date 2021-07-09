 Shane Nicholson Reveals ‘Living In Colour’ Album - Noise11.com
Shane Nicholson

Shane Nicholson

Shane Nicholson Reveals ‘Living In Colour’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2021

in News

Shane Nicholson has previewed his next album ‘Living In Colour’ with another song digging into his past ‘And You Will Have Your Way’.

“In my 20s the world seemed basically full of possibilities”, says Nicholson in a statement. “I had this idea that there were elders to me that were learned, educated people, intelligent people, and they took care of everything. Then my 30s came along and I had kids. I started thinking about what the world would be like for them. By the time my 40’s arrived my old world-view had almost completely fallen apart, and I had reached peak cynicism.”

The Living In Colour tour will start 20 August, the same day Shane will kick off his Living In Colour tour on 20 August 2021 in Sydney.

Fri Aug 20 – Factory Floor Marrickville NSW
Sun Aug 22 – NQ’s Rockin Country Festival Mackay QLD
Fri Aug 27 – Lizottes Newcastle NSW
Sat Aug 28 – Gympie Muster QLD
Sun Aug 29 – Gympie Muster QLD
Fri Sep 3 – Trinity Sessions Adelaide SA
Sat Sep 10 – Memo Music Hall St. Kilda VIC
Sat Sep 11 – Live at Bundy Hall Sale VIC
Sun Sep 12 – Railway Hotel Mt Macedon, VIC
Fri Sep 17 – Harmonie German Club Canberra ACT
Sat Sep 18 – Bowral Bowling Club, NSW
Sat Oct 2 – Deni Ute Muster, NSW
Fri Oct 8 – Hardy’s Bay Club, NSW
Fri Dec 3 – Murray Delta Junkie Joint Goolwa SA
Sat Dec 4 – The Barn at Wombat Flat SA

