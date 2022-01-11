Shania Twain Congratulates Taylor Swift On Beating Her Record - Noise11.com

Shania Twain has congratulated Taylor Swift on beating her Billboard Country Albums chart record.

Swift surpassed Twain’s 97 weeks atop the chart, meaning she is now the female artist with the most weeks at number one.

And the 56-year-old music icon tweeted a touching message to the 32-year-old pop megastar and highlighted the “hurdles” women have to go through in the male-dominated music industry.

Quoting the lyrics to her hit ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’, Shania wrote: “Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you Taylor Swift.

“Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are [flame emoji] inspite of the hurdles.”

Taylor recently beat another music legend’s record.

The singer’s 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ overtook Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’ as the longest-in-length chart-topper in US history.

He said: “Taylor takes the whole new form of entertainment to the peak by making these phenomenal videos and records and doing these massive tours that are successful, and so on and so forth.

“It’s really good for young people who want to get into this business. You can make it as a singer with a guitar if you figure out what Ed [Sheeran] did. And you can make it as a major rock and roll force of nature, which is what I call Taylor Swift, if you want to do that.”

Don, 76, also suggested he’d be open to collaborating with Taylor one day.

He said: “Anything is possible, if it’s done the right way. I’m always interested in doing anything.”

