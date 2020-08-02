 Sheryl Crow Updates ‘Woman In The White House’ for 2020 Election - Noise11.com
Sheryl Crow Updates ‘Woman In The White House’ for 2020 Election

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2020

in News

Sheryl Crow has gone back to her 2012 political song ‘Woman In The White House’ to recreate a new 2020 version for fans.

The new version “When I first recorded this song eight years ago, I was hopeful that we, as a nation, would seize the moment and put a woman in the White House. That did not happen — but our movement of strength grows as we take to the streets and make our voices heard.

“We must not stop there. It is time for us to show up to the polls, be seen and heard as the great leaders we are”.

The new song rocks.

The old one didn’t. The 2012 was a country rock song.

