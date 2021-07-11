 Shirley Manson Regrets Her $5k Spend On Boots - Noise11.com
Garbage

Garbage

Shirley Manson Regrets Her $5k Spend On Boots

by Music-News.com on July 12, 2021

in News

Shirley Manson gets “crazy” whenever she thinks about the time she spent $5,000 on a pair of leather boots.

Manson was asked about her most indulgent purchase during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, and recalled how, “at the height of (her) success”, she used to have a personal shopper who picked out items for her and sent them to her hotel room.

“I would choose what I wanted and return anything else,” the 54-year-old explained. “One day, this beautiful pair of Italian leather boots arrived. I wore a pair very similar in the Stupid Girl video, and I thought, ‘Oh, yeah, these are really me. I’m going to keep these. These are amazing.’ It was only when I got back from tour, I found out they cost $5,000 (£3,600). I can’t even laugh about it. It makes me so crazy.”

But instead of getting rid of the expensive shoes, Shirley keeps them as an important reminder for herself.

“I still have these boots,” she stated. “I’d like to get rid of them just so that I never have to look at them again, but there they are every day, warning me of my own greed.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tex Perkins, Beasts Of Boubon. Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Tex Perkins Has An New Album With His Fat Rubber Band On The Way

Tex Perkins has gone a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll for his new album with The Fat Rubber Band.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Scores 13th Number One And Dedicates It To Michael Gudinski

Jimmy Barnes ‘Flesh and Blood’ is the number one album in Australia and Jimmy wants to thank Michael Gudinski for the success.

3 days ago
Shane Nicholson
Shane Nicholson Reveals ‘Living In Colour’ Album

Shane Nicholson has previewed his next album ‘Living In Colour’ with another song digging into his past ‘And You Will Have Your Way’.

3 days ago
Peter Andre
Peter Andre Is Recording Again

Peter Andre's first album in six years is to feature a companion track to his mega-hit 'Mysterious Girl'.

4 days ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Employee

Mariah Carey has agreed a settlement with a former assistant she accused of blackmail.

4 days ago
Spice Girls
Geri Horner Recalls Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ 20 Years On

Geri Horner has recalled buying her Spice Girls bandmates a gold ring each like the one on the 'Spice' album cover.

4 days ago
The Offspring
And Here Is ‘This Is Not Utopia’ The New Video For The Offspring Just Because

Here is a new video from The Offspring just because it rocks. ‘This Is Not Utopia’ is simply 2 minutes and 40 seconds of The Offspring sounding like what The Offspring used to sound like.

4 days ago