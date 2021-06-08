 Sinead O'Connor Backs Away From Retirement Announcement - Noise11.com
Sinead O'Connor photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sinead O’Connor Backs Away From Retirement Announcement

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2021

in News

Sinead O’Connor has “retracted” her retirement announcement.

The singer had revealed plans to step away from music and touring over the weekend, but just days later she has insisted she will carry on, explaining her initial statement was a “knee jerk” response to some interviews bringing up “painful s**t” from her past.

In a lengthy statement, Sinead commented: “The hugest misconception (I’m always asked this but never answer) of ‘Sinead O’Connor’ is that she is Amazonian. I’m not.

“I’m a five-foot, four-inch soft-hearted female who is actually very fragile. But I love my job. Making music that is.

“I don’t like the consequences of being a talented (and outspoken woman) being that I have to wade through walls of prejudice every day to make a living.

“But I am born for live performance and with the astonishing love and support I have received in the last few days and will continue to receive from Rob Prinz and all at ICM, as well as many managers and buyers and fans, I feel safe in retracting my expressed wish to retire (sic).”

She also confirmed plans to perform all shows booked for 2022.

Sinead had previously said her upcoming album No Veteran Dies Alone would be her last.

She declared over the weekend: “This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired.

“NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo.”

Sinead maintained the announcement was “staggeringly beautiful” news as she feels it is the right time to step away from music.

The 54-year-old wrote: “This is not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A warrior knows when he or she should retreat. It’s been a 40-year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

