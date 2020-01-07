 Sir Elton John Donates $1 Million To Australia’s Bushfire Relief Efforts - Noise11.com
Sir Elton John Donates $1 Million To Australia’s Bushfire Relief Efforts

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2020

Sir Elton John has donated $1 million to the bushfire disaster relief fund in Australia.

Elton announced the donation at his Sydney show last night (7 January 2020).

“You should all be in awe of the work that the firefighters are doing in the face of seven years of drought here,” he said.

“There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.”

“And last, is the plight of the animals and loss of their habitat that frankly, is on a biblical scale and heartbreaking.”

“Therefore tonight I will be pledging $1million to support the bushfire relief fund.”

“As I said earlier, this is a magnificent country I have been coming to since 1971. I love it here so much. To see what is happening here breaks my heart. We have to come together to fight. This is my bit towards it.”

“To those who have lost their homes, God bless. I hope that your lives will be repaired very, very soon. I want to say thank you Australia again, and God bless”.

Yesterday actor Chris Hemsworth also announced a $1 million donation on behalf of his family.

Earlier, Kylie Minogue and Pink donated $500,000 each to the bushfire relief efforts.

